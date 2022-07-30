The best series and movies that will make you love (even more) the actress and singer

Selena Gomezbegan his artistic career at the age of 10 with an audition for Barney and his friends, 2002 children’s show in which he landed the recurring role of Gianna. Years later, she made her film debut with Spy Kids 3 and until 2007 he jumped to fame thanks to The Wizards of Waverly Place on DisneyChannel.

Since then Selena Gomez He has participated in different films and series while focusing on his other passion, music. That is why we have made a count of the best movies and series in which the actress and singer have participated.

The Wizards of Waverly Place

One of Gen z’s favorite series, Wizards of Waverly Place tells us the story of three brothers, Alex, Justin and Max Russo, three teenagers who live a very unusual life, as they must prepare as wizards while dealing with the normal problems of school, family, love and friendship.

The principles of care

This adaptation from The Revised Fundamentals of Caregivingby author Jonathan Evison stars Selena GomezPaul Rudd Y Craig Roberts and tells us the story of a writer who has become the caretaker of a teenager with muscular dystrophy, who embark on a journey full of adventures.

Misbehavior

This comedy based on the book While I’m Dead Feed the Dogtells the story of Rick Stevens, a 16-year-old teenager and his best friend, Nina, who embark on an adventure while she tries to deal with her troublesome boyfriend, Kevin.

Princess by accident

Beside leighton meester Y Katie Cassidy, Selena Gomez, stars in this romantic comedy film that is inspired by the novel Headhunterswritten by Jules Bass, which tells us the story of two friends and the stepsister of another who undertake a trip to Paris and pretend to belong to the high society of Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Time Against

This movie follows Brent Magna, a race car driver, who has to face a difficult mission when his wife is kidnapped. His only support is a young female hacker and a strange voice that gives them orders and watches his movements.

The Adventures of Dr. Dolittle

This film stars Robert Downey Jr. who plays the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle, who is a veterinarian who leaves his home after the queen falls seriously ill, where he embarks on an epic adventure to an island in search of a cure. , however he meets wonderful creatures.

Only Murders in the Building

This series starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short tells the story of three strangers who share the same obsession, true crimes, which leads them to be involved in one when they try to investigate the death of one of their neighbors.

An uncertain fight

In this film we can see some immigrant workers rebel against the landowners who have only paid them a part of the promised salary, the strike is based on a tragic idealism, as the members are becoming stronger and more dangerous.

Selena + Chef

During the confinement of the pandemic, Selena spent a lot of time in the kitchen, which led her to make this television program, where we see her following the instructions of Chefs around the world with whom she cooks remotely.

Rainy day in New York

This Woody Allen film tells us the story of two young people who arrive in New York for a weekend and meet during a bad weather and live a series of adventures together.

Transylvania hotel

In this animated film, Selena Gomez gives the voice to Mavis, the daughter of Count Dracula. They both live in Hotel Transylvania, a place built by Dracula to hide from humans and provide a safe place for monsters like them, the count always instilled in him fear of humans because they killed his mother, however, everything will change when a charismatic human named Jonathan comes into their lives.

Ramona and Beezus

This film tells us about the adventures of Ramona Quimby and her older sister, Beezus, which are based on the books by Beverly Cleary. Despite storming her family with her mischief and accidents, Ramona sets out to save her family’s home.

the new cinderella 2

In this modern version of Cinderella we can see Selena Gomez in the character of Mary, who is a born dancer looking for an opportunity in the industry while dealing with her insufferable stepsisters, her insufferable stepmother and the financial problems of every teenager.

13 Reasons Why

This series deserves an honorable mention because although Selena Gomez does not act in this famous show, together with her mother, they were the executive producers behind this project, which is an adaptation of the book with the same name, it is a series that talks about problems with mental health, bullying, suicide, sexual abuse, drugs, among many others that are worth seeing.

