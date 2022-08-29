the best series and movies

Facing the arrival of September, and only a few days after starting with its new form of payment for an extra house, Netflix went ahead and told what are the great releases that are coming to the streaming platform in this ninth month of the year .

First of all, the series. This month, the fifth season of Cobra Kai is eagerly awaited, which brought back the characters from the original Karate Kid trilogy more than three decades later. It will be available on Netflix from next September 9 and will mark, as confirmed with the release of the first images, the return of a fearsome opponent of the hero Daniel LaRusso.

is also coming The king, Vicente Fernandezbased on the life and career of Mexican music icon Vicente Fernández over seven decades and, with great expectation, the second season of the magical world that was born with Destiny, the winx saga.

About movies, this month is the long-awaited premiere of Blonde, a fictional portrait of a Hollywood icon, Marilyn Monroestarring Ana de Armas and Rainbow, the new Paco Leonwho -through a structure like that of the Wizard of Oz-, shows a modern Dorothy (played by Dora Póstigo) who seems willing to travel the world to achieve her dream.

But this is only part. Next, we tell you what they are the titles that stand out this month on Netflix.

Featured series that Netflix premieres in September

This is the list of the main series that are released in this month of September:

1. Devil in Ohio – Premiere September 2

This miniseries is an adaptation of the novel by Daria Polatin, with Emily Deschanel (Bones) and Madeleine Arthur (To All the Boys).

Determined to protect a patient who escaped from a mysterious cult, a psychiatrist takes the girl in, but puts her life and her family at risk.



“>

2. You are not special – Premiere on September 2

Life in Amaia’s new home begins to become more interesting when a rumor circulates at school that she has inherited her grandmother’s magical powers. Dèlia Brufau, Oskar de la Fuente and Gabriel Guevara star in this comedy for teenagers by Estíbaliz Burgaleta.



“>

3. Cobra Kai – Premiere September 9

season 5 of Cobra Kai, the series that brought back the characters of the original Karate Kid trilogy more than three decades later, it will arrive on Netflix on September 9 and will mark, as confirmed with the release of the first images, the return of a fearsome opponent of the hero Daniel LaRusso.

This is Mike Barnes, played again by Sean Kananwho was introduced as the main villain of “Karate Kid III: The Final Challenge” (1989), a young karate fighter and thug hired by the owners of the Cobra Kai dojo to terrorize Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and humiliate him on sight of all

However, as was the case with every opponent, both on the mat and in life, LaRusso used the teachings and support of his teacher and mentor, Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita), and managed to overcome new challenges.

With Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso and William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence.



“>

4. The King, Vicente Fernández – Premiere on September 14

From humble beginnings to the pinnacle of stardom. The whirlwind of the life and career of Mexican music icon Vicente Fernández over seven decades. Jaime Camil (Jane the Virgin) plays Chente as an adult in this series created by Dago García.



“>

5. Santo – Premiere on September 16

Created by Carlos López, this series is the story of two police officers on opposite sides of the Atlantic who embark on a frantic search for a ruthless international drug trafficker, whose face has never been revealed. This series stars Bruno Gagliasso, Raúl Arévalo and Victória Guerra.



“>

6. Destiny: The Winx Saga – Premiere on September 16

A group of students from the Alfea school of magic learns to master its powers while dealing with rivalries, romances and supernatural events. Created by Brian Young, this series stars Abigail Cowen, Hannah Van Der Westhuysen and Precious Mustapha.



“>

Featured Movies Netflix Releases in September

This is the list with the movies that you can see, for the first time, on Netflix this month:

7. A Place Called Notting Hill – Premiere September 1

the popular movie starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant, joins the Netflix catalog from September 1. It’s about a chance meeting that unites reserved bookstore owner William Thacker and Hollywood icon Anna Scott, who indulge in an unexpected romance.



“>

8. Inseparable – Premiere on September 9

A rich businessman with quadriplegia needs someone to take care of him and hires a gardener as a therapeutic assistant. Based on a true story.



“>

9. Rematch – Premieres September 16

A dethroned popular girl at a private school makes a secret deal with a new student to get revenge on their enemies. Starring Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke and Austin Abrams.



“>

10. Blonde – Premiere September 28

Ana de Armas stars in this bold, fictional portrait of the life of Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe. Based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates.



“>

11. Rainbow – Premiere September 30

Film that narrates the initiatory journey of a teenager in a contemporary and very free version inspired by the literary classic The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Starring Dora, Carmen Maura and Carmen Machi.