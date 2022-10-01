The best series and premiere movies on Netflix, Movistar +, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and Disney + in October

Of the premieres in the last months of the house of the dragon Y the rings of power, and to a lesser extent from Andor, to the desert of great launches that awaits us in October on the platforms. With some oasis in the long run, like This England –which also will not reach Movistar+ until October 31–, but that will not be enough to quench our thirst for series this month. There are two consolations left: one, that with the October cinema on the platforms we will be somewhat (not much) better; and two, that we all always have series and movies on our to-do list.

Netflix

Netflix is ​​a good example of the lack of claims in October. On the 13th he launches Vigilant, a disturbing series created by Ryan Murphy; a day later it will premiere Sacred Family, a miniseries with Najwa Nimri, Alba Flores, Álex García and Macarena Gómez; on October 19 will incorporate the tape The School of Good and Evil; on the 26th, The angel of Death, with Jessica Chastain as a nurse who suspects that one of her colleagues (Eddie Redmayne) is a serial killer; and on October 25, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiositiesa collection of eight horror stories with the filmmaker as executive producer.

Movistar+

To enjoy Kenneth Branagh’s performance and likeness as Boris Johnson in This England We will have to wait until the last day of October, when Movistar + will launch the first chapter of the series. Then it will offer a new delivery every Monday until completing all six. the spanish series The inmortal, with Álex García as the protagonist, will arrive just a few days before (October 27). The fourth season of Babylon Berlin It will be available from October 19. the animated film the bad guys will land on the platform on October 28.

In the field of non-fiction, Movistar + will offer from October 10 The Iraqi 8about the attack against agents of the Spanish intelligence service who were victims of an ambush in Iraq in 2003.

hbo max

The most striking premieres of October on HBO Max come together in the last days of the month. It will arrive on October 28 Garcia!the Spanish series about a cryonic super agent with superhuman strength, and on the 31st, the second season of The White Lotus, which has just won the Emmy gala for best miniseries. The third batch of chapters Pennyworth It can be seen from October 7.

Amazon Prime Video

More than for a premiere, the month of Amazon Prime Video in relation to the series will be marked by an end. On October 14 we will be able to see the last chapter of the first season of the rings of powerthe hit series based on The Lord of the rings. One week before (October 7), the platform will launch the third season of the Spanish series Desaparecidos and the first of the Colombian production of black humor filthy envy. The futuristic thriller will arrive on the 21st The Peripheral.

As for the cinema, the highlight of Amazon Prime Video in October is the premiere (on the 21st) of the Ricardo Darin’s latest film: Argentina, 1985, a film that recreates the historic Trial of the Military Juntas; the arrival of Cyrano, the new version of the famous character, which will be available from October 11; and the inclusion in the catalog of Lost Citythe tape with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.

Disney+

Disney + presents a particularly austere month of October in news. The Serie Bear (October 5th); about a young chef who takes over his family’s sandwich shop from him; Candy (October 12), with Jessica Biel as the protagonist of the five-episode miniseries based on a true crime; the movie Rosalind (October 14), which covers Romeo and Juliet; and the second season of the series The Mysterious Benedict Society (October 26) are a scarce argument beyond the new deliveries of Andor that will launch the platform.