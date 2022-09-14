The series based on real events are among the best of the year, some won Emmy awards (such as The Dropout), others have a perfect rating from critics, and others broke audience records, proving that reality often finds a way to beat fiction.

The world in which we live is full of extraordinary stories, dark, twisted, funny and full of hope and messages, and that is why we do not stop watching series and movies that are not the work of the imagination of a great screenwriter, but they tell the stories of ordinary people, who face unexpected and exciting situations.

This year, more than a dozen series based on real events have been released, from the story of a woman who became famous for being famous (let’s say she is the kim kardashian original, but more extreme), to the story of a group of brave Vikings, or that of an infamous serial killer who caught the attention of the entire world.

And the thing about these kinds of series, is that they generate a lot of curiosity and are interesting even if they don’t have dragons, great special effects and fantastic adventures.

The best series based on true events of 2022 (and where to find them)

Angelyne – Universal+

Starring Emmy Rossumthe series tells the story of a woman who was famous for being famous. Angelyne She was a woman who always dreamed of fame, so she decided to fill the city of Los Angeles with billboards with her name and image, arousing everyone’s curiosity. The series was made as a kind of false documentary, where it is told how it was that Angelyne achieved fame, and all the controversies that surrounded her.

Under the Banner of Heaven – Star+