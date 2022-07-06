The best series of 2022 so far

The year in television has been defined by science fiction, after all, the best series of the last six months have involved time travel, body swaps, alien invasions, possible futures, and a world where people can split their lives. personalities between their work selves and their home selves. It can also be defined by pure realism, after all some of the others The best shows of the last six months involve high schools with limited budgets and cultural conflicts. Or maybe, just maybe, the lesson of the year in television so far is that the best can come from both wacky and simple concepts, as long as the shows are done as well as the 15 listed here alphabetically.

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Being Baffo/ABC

Most of this list debuted on pay channels or streaming services, but traditional cable still has a few tricks up its sleeve, especially in the comedy arena. An unbeliever might say Abbott Elementary It is simply “office, but in a public school,” with its mockumentary format, an underqualified boss (Janelle James as Principal Ava), and a budding romance between teacher Janine (Quinta Brunson, the show’s creator) and her new colleague Gregory (Tyler JamesWilliams). However, anyone who watches the series for more than five minutes won’t be able to resist the charms of the cast, the world built by Brunson and the other writers, and the way this format feels new when it unfolds in front of dozens of enthusiastic little kids.

Atlanta (FX)

Oliver Upton/FX

The long-awaited third season of Donald Glover’s masterpiece is practically two seasons in one. Most of the time was spent following the adventures of Al, Earn, Darius and Van during Paper Boi’s second tour of Europe. However, every couple of weeks the action returned to the United States for an anthology episode with new characters and a variation on the main theme of the show about being black in this country. Those that feature the main characters tend to be more solid, but the ambition of the series overall remains at a level that very few shows can match.

Barry (HBO)

Merrick Morton/HBO

The comedy about a sniper-turned-actor-turned-hitman might not be on the air after three seasons because its premise seems weak. Just as it would not have to be better than ever in that last season, but somehow Bill Harder and his friends have achieved it. The third season of Barry it was a marvel both in tone and in a technical sense, oscillating as deftly between abject horror and absurd comedy as when Barry had to maneuver a stolen bicycle through traffic while being shot by assassins. These new episodes featured Henry Winkler’s best dramatic performance as Gene has to deal with who Barry really is, Sarah Goldberg explored raw and bizarre situations with the rise and fall of Sally’s career in Hollywood, and in the incredible finale , Anthony Carrigan’s NoHo was terrorized by a panther. None of this should work, but everything does.

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Sony Pictures Television

the prequel to breaking bad he divided his ending in two, which meant that the part we already saw is the preamble to what will be the outcome of the series. But few are the television franchises that come close to its ability to create scenarios as entertaining as its results. And it’s not like this group of episodes lacks closure, as it features the deaths of several major characters and the long-awaited first meeting between Kim Wexler and Mike Ehrmantraut. Odds are that the episodes that start airing in July will be even more exciting, funny and/or tragic, but what we’ve seen so far hasn’t been bad at all.

Better Things (FX)

Suzanne Tenner/FX

Pamela Adlon’s dramatic comedy concluded with her and company singing ‘Always Look on the Bright Side of Life‘, an upbeat song originally performed on Brian’s life from Monthy Python by a group of men being crucified by the Romans. That mixture of hope and disappointment could be felt throughout this beautiful final season, which included great family and professional developments from Adlon’s Sam Fox. But mainly, the sense of intimacy and warmth was felt throughout the fifth season of this very, very special show.

The Dropout (hulu)

Beth Dubber/Hulu

Earlier this year, television experienced a season of scams after attempts were made to explain the behavior of real-life con artists in miniseries after miniseries, including a fake socialite (Inventing Anna), the founders of WeWork (we crashed) and Uber (super-pumped). Undoubtedly, The Dropout has been one of the best, starring Amanda Seyfried as Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. The actress got the deep voice of Holmes, but more importantly, she presented a dramatic and interesting take on the aspiring tycoon, in which she first swindled herself before doing the same to many rich and powerful people. A great performance, easily the best in class of this recent TV trend.

Hacks (HBOMax)

Karen Ballard/HBO Max

This comedy about comedians put leads Jen Smart and Hannah Einbinder together on a bus for most of season two, as Smart’s Deborah Vance took us on a road trip with Einbinder’s Ava for the most personal act ever. written. The two women had interacted quite a bit in the first season of Hacks, but not giving them a real break from each other took the show to new heights in terms of joys and sorrows. They never broke up until the season finale which felt like the end of the series, but news recently broke of their renewal. Hopefully Deborah and Ava won’t be apart for too long when they get back.

Pachinko (AppleTV+)

Juhan Noh/Apple TV+

Min Jin Lee’s fictional historical epic about the life of a Korean woman named Sunja during and after the Japanese occupation of her country has had a magnificent and moving adaptation. Pachinko deftly jumps between both eras and cultures, giving emotional and personal weight to this tragic interweaving of these nations. A show from the first shot to the last.

peacemaker (HBOMax)

hbo max

As well as Pachinkothis spin off of the idiotic vigilante of Suicide Squad (John Cena) has an interesting dance at the beginning of each chapter, but the similarities end there. Created by James Gunn peacemaker she is almost proud of her own stupidity, just as the protagonist seems to be proud of his. But somehow, Peacemaker and his new colleagues have some depth and nuance as they try to stave off an alien invasion with butterflies, cows, Peacemaker’s pet eagle, and violent reminders of our hero’s past as the son of a white supremacist (Robert Patrick). The Marvel shows on Disney+ get a lot of attention, but this is easily one of the most entertaining comic book-based series of the year.

russian-doll (Netflix)

Netflix

As well as Barry, russian-doll it’s the kind of show that seemed perfectly designed to last just one season and walk away with a bang. Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) died over and over again on her 36th birthday, she found out why and lived another day. What else is there to say? Even so, the second season, although it was more crazy than the first, justified its existence with a series of surreal trips to the past, fun and moving in which Nadia and Alan (Charlie Barnett) were able to see up close what life was like for generations. past of their respective families. We can’t wait to see what other rule of physics he manages to break.

severity (AppleTV+)

Atsushi Nishijima

On the one hand, the arrival of this science fiction thriller could not be worse. Its plot involves employees of a company undergoing a procedure in which the memories of what they do in the office and what they do at home are completely separated, and it was released at a time when the pandemic had accustomed us to Many of us work from home. On the other hand, our lack of separation between work and family life—and the increasing percentage of time we are expected to spend at our jobs—has severity felt incredibly timely. An innovative premise executed at a very high level, with riveting direction from Ben Stiller and a fantastic cast of performances (particularly by the relatively unknown Tramell Tillman, who was a true revelation).

Shining Girls (AppleTV+)

AppleTV+

TV didn’t need another series of serial killers, and Elisabeth Moss didn’t need another role where she was seen to be enraged at being a victim of men despite how fantastic she is at portraying that kind of rage. However, when both were combined with the time travel twist of Shining Girls, it all felt innovative and exciting enough to work. A surprisingly gripping thriller.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

Marni Grossman/Paramount+

let that star trek be star trek! The idea seems more difficult than it seems, taking into account all the setbacks that his other live-action have had. Strange New Worlds it manages to be both old school and new school at the same time. In each episode, Captain Pike (Anson Mount), Mr. Spock (Ethan Peck) and the rest of the Enterprise crew enjoy some kind of independent adventure involving a new alien culture, and the following week they set off for a new destination. . Crazy, right? But Gene Roddenberry’s ’60s formula still works, especially when combined with a more modern characterization that has breathed new life into old Trek characters like Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush) and Spock’s fiancée T’Pring (Gia Sandhu). ). Strange New Worlds he travels where many have gone before, but he does it incredibly well.

Starstruck (HBOMax)

Mark Johnson/HBO Max

When the second season of this romantic comedy about an irresponsible and aimless woman (played by series co-creator Rose Matafeo) who falls in love with an arrogant action movie star (Nikesh Patel), premiered at the end of March , included one of the funniest opening scenes of the year. That sequence—involving Matafeo’s Jessie and a pregnancy test—is still the funniest of 2022, but the rest of the season was also pretty witty, as Jessie and Patel’s Tom struck up a relationship and found out that “happily ever after” is not as simple as it seems.

Station Eleven (HBOMax)

Ian Watson/HBOMax

The final chapters of the adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s novel—which takes place two decades after a virus wiped out 99% of the world’s population—were packed with emotion, including the births of the first post-pandemic babies in some abandoned supermarkets, all on the same night; a bumpy performance of Shakespeare; and the reunions that everyone on the show and viewers needed. One of the great shows of recent years, even in its small part of 2022.