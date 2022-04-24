The best series of the week on Netflix and Disney +

Netflix, which has lost customers for the first time, continues to add quality series to its catalog. The arrival of the long-awaited The Heirs of the Earth stands out, which closes the plots of The Cathedral of the Sea and begins others. On the other hand, Anatomy of a Scandal is also released, a political thriller in which the family of a minister is affected by a rape case, and the second season of Russian Doll, which promises more time portals.

In addition, Disney + receives the story of Elizabeth Holmes, who was called to be one of the great thinking minds of the health industry with a revolutionary invention. But she was just a scammer.

Netflix

anatomy of a scandal

The red N platform returns to the fray with a new political series in which machismo and abuse of power are present. This fiction adapts a bestseller by Sarah Vaughan written in 2018 in which James Whitehouse, a UK minister, is accused of rape. In only six chapters a great media trial is observed in which not only the accused is judged, but also his family. Rupert Friend and Sienna Miller lead the cast of this miniseries.

Netflix

The heirs of the earth

The sequel to the cathedral of the sea It has taken four years to arrive and it does so directly to Netflix. The well-known platform reinforces its catalog with the adaptation of the work of Ildefonso Falcones, which takes place in the Barcelona of the fourteenth century. Hugo Llor, the protagonist, is a young man who wants to prosper building boats and thus correspond to Arnau Estanyol; However, the Puig family is not in favor of his life going as expected.

Disney+

The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes

Elizabeth Holmes rose to fame as one of the most prodigious minds in all of Silicon Valley. She was dubbed ‘the next Steve Jobs’, all her hopes were pinned on her, and she was destined to revolutionize the healthcare industry thanks to Theranos, a company that claimed to have developed near-miraculous diagnostic technology. Obviously, it was all a lie: she had swindled a lot of millions and played with many people. The The Wall Street Journal unveiled this deception and it was the beginning of his downfall.

Netflix

Russian doll

It has been long in coming, but the second season of Russian doll it’s here. This new batch of episodes takes place four years after Nadia’s fateful 36th birthday party, when she was thrown into a Groundhog Day scenario in which she died numerous times while trying to escape a time loop. The duo of protagonists also discover a time portal in New York City that will force them to confront their past.