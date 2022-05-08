The best series on Disney + of 2022… so far

The year goes on and we are almost losing sight of the multitude of novelties that every week reach our screens. Especially when it comes to series. And since many times we don’t know what to sink our teeth into, we have compiled the best series that Disney+ has released this 2022.

Since the landing of the Star brand last year we have been seeing how the platform’s catalog has been increasing by counting on series that are released in the United States on other networks and platforms of the house and, in addition, more adult content that makes us verify that not everything is going to be Marvel and Star Wars.

The top series of 2022 on Disney +

So in this top we have chosen the best series that Disney + has premiered in Spain this 2022, whether they are pure original series, from Hulu, ABC, FOX and other chains of the conglomerate, or acquired from third parties but that arrive in our country through the big D.

And here we find, for example, the new Marvel like ‘moon knight‘, anatomies of a scandal like ‘Pam & Tommy‘ or big multi-million dollar scams like ‘The Dropout‘.

‘Moon Knight’

created by Jeremy Slater | Distribution: Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy

We start with the Marvel Studios series most gratefully disconnected from its own universe. Although the introduction of him is inefficient, throughout the episodes the adventures of the lunatic vengeance fist manage to be quite interesting in his foray with the fantastic stranger.

‘The Dropout’





created by Elizabeth Meriwether | Distribution: Amanda Seyfried, Naveen Andrews, etc.

Disney (or rather Hulu) has taken a liking to health ambition miniseries (last year’s ‘Dopesick’) and this time they pull off a terrific biopic about Elizabeth Holmes and the rise and fall of her up-and-coming medical technology company.

‘Hit Monkey’





created by Will Speck and Josh Gordon

What a pity that Marvel Studios decided to make a tidal wave with Marvel Television, because the animated series for adults that they are putting out are great. We have a new example in the adventures of this bully monkey that manages to be a bloody and crazy entertainment.

‘Pam & Tommy’





created by Robert Siegel | Distribution: Lily James, Sebastian Stan, Seth Rogen…

An excellent look at the nineties and an (erotic) myth like Pamela Anderson who goes a long way beyond its torrid premise to offer a fascinating and at times painful x-ray of sexism, society and how we treat others. Fiction is positioned very strongly for the Emmy season.

Ridley Road





created by Sarah Solemani | Distribution: Agnes O’Casey, Tom Varey, Rory Kinnear, etc.

I have yet to tell you about this disturbing miniseries that delves into one of those uncomfortable realities that we often have in history: the Jewish opposition to fascism in the 60s. Although at times it does not finish outlining the debate well, it turns out to be a more than recommendable fiction.

‘Vaya Tela, Sam’ (Single Drunk Female)





created by Simone Finch | Distribution: Sofia Black D’Elia, Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compere…

Don’t let its title in Spanish, so typical of a Disney Channel teen series, scare yousince we have a light, but attractive, portrait of alcoholism and adulthood from the hand of a brilliant Black-D’Elia.

