The best seven Halloween episodes to watch — Radio Concierto Chile

Halloween is one of the favorite holidays of many. And it is that dressing up is quite a panorama. Some are more modest and traditional, while others go crazy and create true wonders. Nevertheless, Another reason to love this date is because of the Halloween chapters of various series.

The specials of movies and series set on Halloween will never go out of style, that’s why We bring you the best episodes of your favorite shows to watch on this date.

friends

“The one with the Halloween episode”, Season 8, Episode 6, 2001. Of course, Friends could not stay out of this special, and this chapter Monica (Courteney Cox) and Chandler (Matthew Perry) throw a costume party. Chandler, who dressed as a pink bunny thanks to a misunderstanding with Monica, and Ross (David Schwimmer)who arrives as a DIY “Spud-nik,” go toe-to-toe over the worst costume of the night.

Big Little Lies

“She Knows”, Season 2, Episode 4, 2019. Just when you thought the Monterey Five had peaked dressed as Audrey Hepburn during the show’s Season 1 finale, Halloween hits the California coast. In 2019’s “She Knows,” Jane (Shailene Woodley), Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz), Celeste (Nicole Kidman), and Madeline (Reese Witherspoon) attend Amabella’s birthday party with a full disco outfit. An unmissable of this date.

office

“Costume Contest” Season 7, Episode 6, 2010. With a coupon book totaling $15,000 in savings up for grabs, the Season 7 costume competition at the Dunder-Mifflin Paper Company office is fierce. So fierce, in fact, that various characters change costumes throughout the episodewhich makes the list of costumes from Lady Gaga to Justin Bieber.

modern-family

“Halloween”, Season 2, Episode 6, 2010. The episode opens with Claire Dunphy (Julie Bowen) pretending to cut off her hand while preparing breakfast for Luke (Nolan Gould) before your father (Ty Burrell) I scared him. The episode of “Halloween” of Modern Family shows that no one enjoys the holiday like the Dunphys. Unfortunately for the day’s emcee Clare, her plans for an epic House of Horrors aren’t exactly going well…and neither are Mitchell’s (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) intentions to team up by dressing up as Spider-Man at work.

How I Met Your Mother

“The Horny Pumpkin” Season 1, Episode 6, 2005 So shocking is this Halloween episode of How I Met Your Mother and her guest star Katie Holmes who is mentioned several times throughout the series. That way there is a follow-up of Holmes in “The Slutty Pumpkin Returns” from season 7 and “The Poker Game” from season 9.

stranger things

“Chapter 2: Trick or Treat, Freak” Season 2, Episode 2, 2017. This episode, which originally premiered in 2017, is one of the happiest of the program and gives a great sense of nostalgia when Will (Noah Schnapp), Dustin (Gaten Mattarazzo), Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) dress up as Ghostbusters and pose for photos of their parents.

The Simpsons

“Halloween of terror”, Season 27, episode 4, 2015. Cartoon addicts will love this old classic, in which Homer’s search for a perfectly decorated abode ends in sheer terror after he inadvertently gets a trio of criminals fired from the Halloween store.

