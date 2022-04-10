The best shoulder exercises if you are between 20 and 40 years old and want to prevent tendinitis

The shoulder joint is one of the most complex in our body. It has a very wide range of movement and is susceptible to different pathologies, including tendinitis. A tendinitis is an inflammation or irritation of this area that joins the muscle with the bone.

The use of laptops in particular is causing an increase in cases of shoulder tendinitis, since the posture that is adopted, with hunched shoulders and typing with your fingers, favors the adoption of poor posture. When this happens, you have to go to a specialist to treat the area, but before reaching that point or once you have recovered from the injury, you can carry out a series of exercises to prevent its appearance. These are five of them.

one

Lateral shoulder raises

With dumbbells in your hands, raise your shoulders with your arms extended perpendicularly and perform ten repetitions. Of course, a specialist should be consulted because too much weight should not be lifted if there is some type of previous injury.

two

Exercise with tapes

With an elastic band, take both ends with each of the hands with your arms stretched out and press to stretch for three or five seconds and then release. Do a total of ten repetitions.

3

pressure with pilates ring

Hold a pilates ring in both hands with your arms outstretched. Press your arms towards the center for a few seconds and then release. Repeat up to ten times.

4

Back shoulder stretch

This exercise is important for stretching the shoulder muscles and can be done every time you are working in front of the computer. It consists of taking your hands behind your back and holding for a few seconds. If you do not get to hold hands, you stand in the position that each one can hold. Repeat ten times changing position.

5

Front shoulder stretch

Another necessary exercise for those who have “computer shoulder” syndrome, or discomfort every time this tool is used. Stretch one arm sticking it to the chest and with the other arm underneath, pass over it making force while stretching. Hold for a few seconds and switch arms. Repeat ten times on each side.

