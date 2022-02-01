The best Sky Cinema movies of February 2022

The appointment with the cinema of Sky also continues throughout the month of February, with the new titles available on the channels Sky Cinema of the most diverse genres. The whole family will therefore be able to take advantage of the contents that the platform makes available to its subscribers, of which we have selected a list of particularly recommended films. To our list of the best Sky Cinema movies of February, we also add the complete list of the titles at the end of the article: now all that remains is to choose.

The best Sky Cinema films of February

Pig – Rob’s plan

An intimate film, starring a Nicolas Cage almost unrecognizable in the new clothes worn for Pig – Rob’s plan. Directed by Michael Sarnoski, the drama broadcast on Sky Cinema One Tuesday February 1 and available on demand until February 27, sees Oscar winner Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff and Adam Arkin among the protagonists. Sarnoski’s film starts from the current life of Rob, a man dedicated to the search for precious truffles in the forest where he lives together with the unusual companion who helps him in the hunt: a pig.

The latter comes however kidnapped by two men who attack Rob and for the man begins the search for the lost companion, among the places of his past. Rob then returns to the city where he lived and here, little by little, he will have to deal with a past life that he believed he had abandoned by going to live in the woods. We then learn that Rob was once one chef of great fame and success and the search for his pig is only the beginning of a backward journey towards everything what he lost during its existence.

Spirit – The rebel

Also animation has its place among the best Sky Cinema films of February and, within this genre, we find Spirit – The rebel. If the title reminds you of another famous film from 2002, that is Spirit – Wild horse, is because the 2021 film directed by Elaine Bogan and Ennio Torresan it’s a sequel autonomous of the famous film. The cast of the original voice actors includes Julianne Moore, Jake Gyllenhaal, Isabela Moner, McKenna Grace, Walton Goggins, Marsai Martin and Eiza Gonzàlez. Spirit – The rebel will be available on Sky Cinema Family Friday February 11th.

Lucky lives with his aunt Cora and grandfather James after the death of his mother, Milagro, who fell from a horse during a circus performance. But she is a child with a rebellious soul and trouble is always around the corner, so Aunt Cora decides to take her to Miradero, where Lucky’s father Jim lives. Here Lucky gets acquainted with the father, of whom he had not heard from after the tragic accident, but also of a new friend who, like her, has a rebellious spirit and who does not let himself be tamed by anyone: Spirit, a horse that has spent a life of abuse and mistreatment.

Eiffel

Monday February 14, On the canal Cinema One, the biopic dedicated to the engineer arrives Gustave Eiffel. On Valentine’s Day, Sky will broadcast the film directed by Martin Bourboulon in which a hypothetical is mixed with real elements of Eiffel’s life love story between the famous engineer and his love of yesteryear, Adrienne Bourgès. The protagonists of the film that has met with great success at home are Romain Duris (in the role of Eiffel) and Emma Mackey (the beloved Adrienne).

Eiffel, now celebrated everywhere for his project of the Statue of Liberty, was commissioned by the French government for the project of a work that could go down in history and represent Paris during the world expo of 1889. Initially it seems that the engineer is not interested, but the return of the woman he loved once could push him to change his mind and lead him to the construction of something destined for eternity.

Mondocane

It also ranks among the best Sky Cinema films of February an Italian title: Mondocane, a 2021 film directed by Alessandro Celli. A film post-apocalyptic which includes in its cast Alessandro Borghi, Barbara Ronchi, Federica Torchetti, Ludovica Nasti, Josafat Vagni and Dennis Protopapa. To host Mondocane will be the channel Cinema Two, Tuesday February 15.

Celli’s film moves between the streets of one Dystopian Taranto of the future, now populated only by criminals and destitute after being excluded from the rest of the country. Anyone who has remained within its walls struggles to survive as best they can criminal gangs are the masters. Here, to command, it is above all the gang of the Ants headed by Hothead (Alessandro Borghi). Two 13-year-old orphans, Pietro and Christian, dream of joining this gang, but to do so they will have to overcome a series of harsh and violent tests.

Dèlicieux: love is served

Another title that gives France comes among the best Sky Cinema films of February: Dèlicieux: love is served, released in 2021 and directed by Éric Besnard, which will be available on Sunday February 20 on Sky Cinema Two. To interpret Dèlicieux: love is served There are Grégory Gadebois, Isabelle Carré, Benjamin Lavernhe and Lorenzo Lefebvre, in a film set in 1789, before the French Revolution, almost anticipating the rebellious spirit of the insurrections that inflamed the country in that period.

Dèlicieux: love is served is the story of one chef who, fired by his domineering master for proposing new and innovative dishes, is helped by his son and a mysterious woman who becomes his new assistant. Thanks to his determination and teamwork, he may be able to break free of his chains to open the first one, real one restaurant French in the modern sense of the word.

I am noone

On Sky, a new one revenge movie which, along the lines of John Wick, is a real concentrate of adrenaline. I am noone, starring Bob Odenkirk and directed by Ilya Naishuller, is the film that the Sky channel Cinema One will host the February 21 and that will surely make the fans of the “cinema di beating” happy. Together with Odenkirk, we find Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd and Gage Munroe, in the shoes of his family members who are not satisfied with his conduct.

I’m nobody in fact tells the story of Hutch Mansell, a man of anonymous existence who is not appreciated by his wife and son. To make them grow disappointment, its non-intervention during a theft in the middle of the night in his home, when Hutch does nothing. An event that nevertheless causes one to unleash in him deep repressed anger and makes it re-emerge skills and secrets that the man has tried to hide from his family all his life.

The Shift

A strong impact film that cannot leave you indifferent after its vision. The Shift is the film directed by Alessandro Tonda, who signs the direction of a production that took place between Italy and Belgium, narrating a race against time, but also disparities and integration. The title of the dramatic genre includes in its cast Clotilde Hesme, Adamo Dionisi, Adam Amara and Hichem Hermassi and will be broadcast on Cinema One Sunday February 27.

The race against time, in The Shift, is that of Isabelle and Adam, two paramedics rushed to the scene of a terroristic attack made by two seventeen year olds, Eden and Abel. The latter blew himself up inside a school, causing a massacre. When Isabelle and Adam rescue Eden by loading him into the ambulance, they realize that the wounded young man is wearing an explosive belt ready to detonate.

