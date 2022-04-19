The best smart speakers with Alexa | Showcase

We analyze and rate the best smart speakers with Alexa.

With more and more smart speakers on the market, it is very difficult to choose a model that is well suited to the needs or preferences of each user. And when the chosen assistant is Alexathe options are multiplied even more, because there are Amazon’s own models and others from different brands.

What are the best Alexa compatible speakers?

In order to facilitate the task we have tested more than a dozen models to choose the best one for each use. Of all the teams analyzed, we have selected one for those users who want a screen with which to interact and expand the information; another to be able to control home automation from anywhere in the house; a third to listen to music; one more portable; and another compact to use, for example, on a bedside table.

Specifically, arranged in alphabetical order, they are: Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen (8.25), Amazon Echo Flex (8.5), Amazon EchoShow 15 (8.75), Beoplay A1 (8.25) and Bose Home Speaker 500 (9). These are the main aspects assessed:

– Design. Both its aesthetics and its resistance, the possibilities of installation in different parts of the house (for example, if they resist the humidity of a bathroom or kitchen), etc.

– Sound quality. We cannot forget that they are speakers, but not all of them are suitable for listening to music. There are big differences between one and the other models.

– Possibilities of reproduction. All speakers allow playback from Amazon services; many are also Bluetooth, have auxiliary cable input, and so on.

– Microphones. Beyond the number of integrated microphones, their sensitivity is important and how well they listen to us when there is noise, if they are several meters away…

– Easy to use. In addition to voice control, they usually incorporate some physical buttons to manage music playback.

So we have tested

To compare all models and check their performance individually, they have been subjected to common tests in all of them, such as asking them to play the same specific song, to giving them orders in noisy environments such as the kitchen with the extractor hood set to maximum. In addition, and with the intention of evaluating the sound quality at different volumes and sources, we have reproduced from services in streaming and with music stored in the smartphone music of different styles: rock, jazz, pop…

Smart speaker with Alexa and built-in screen: Amazon Echo Show 15

The Amazon Echo Show 15 smart speaker It’s the one with the biggest screen. In fact, it is similar in size to a laptop: 15.6 inches. With full HD resolutionoffers good quality in the reproduction of images, with vivid colors, good brightness and without reflections. It is accompanied by dual speakers full-range 1.6″ (41 mm) with sufficient quality to watch multimedia content (for which it is ideal) or listen to music sporadically, highlighting the depth of the bass among its possibilities.

Multiple users can be created during setup, one for each person living in the house, with a main screen Y widgets personalized. Thus, every time you stand in front of its front camera (which can be covered mechanically and is also used to monitor the house) or listen to your voice, it will recognize you and display more useful information according to your preferences.

Curiously, this recognition can be used to leave notes for each other: “Alexa, tell so-and-so to call his mother when he gets home.” And upon detecting it, she will show you the note on the screen.

It is designed to be placed on the wall (it comes with the necessary hardware). Instead, to place it on a table or shelf, you have to buy an additional support. In both cases, can be placed both vertically and horizontally.

The best, the worst and conclusions The best: It has a large screen that multiplies the possibilities of interaction and can be placed either hanging or on a table and in any room.

It has a large screen that multiplies the possibilities of interaction and can be placed either hanging or on a table and in any room. Worst: its sound is tight and once installed horizontally or vertically, it is difficult to change it.

its sound is tight and once installed horizontally or vertically, it is difficult to change it. Conclusion: If you are looking for a smart speaker with a screen, this model offers the largest, with good display quality.

Smart speaker with Alexa for home automation: Amazon Echo Flex

When you want to take Alexa to any room in the house (to a hallway or garage) to control from home devices without breaking the bank, the Echo Flex smart device It is, in our opinion, the best option. Very economical, used connected to any outlet and it configures just like any other Echo, offering the same smart control options too.

Inside there is two solvent microphones to listen to voice commands. We will know that it has done so because a light on the front panel lights up (blue in listening mode; red if it is disconnected). It also has a small speaker for exclusive use to listen to what Alexa has to say. It is ruled out to use it for music; something that they know from Amazon and that they recommend themselves, since their quality is very limited.

If you still want to do this, it suggests connecting it to external speakers via cable (it has a 3.5mm jack) or Bluetooth. They are not your only connectivity options, since you also have a USB port which is used to charge devices (not bad at all, because the Echo Flex leaves the plug without the possibility of connecting another device) and also to install some home automation accessoriessuch as a PIR sensor and an LED.

The best, the worst and conclusions The best: its design and use are very simple, it is economical and it works perfectly to control Alexa.

its design and use are very simple, it is economical and it works perfectly to control Alexa. Worst: your speaker is not quality for listening to music and occupies the entire socket.

your speaker is not quality for listening to music and occupies the entire socket. Conclusion: the best option to bring Alexa and home automation control to any room where you don’t want (or can’t) place another type of smart speaker.

Smart speaker with Alexa to listen to music: Bose Home Speaker 500

Although Amazon’s own smart speakers are quite solvent in terms of sound, they are not the best option for music lovers who want to use their device to enjoy their favorite songs on a regular basis.

The kind of Bose Home Speaker 500 portable speaker it will meet your expectations, thanks in part to the addition of two custom transducers that point in opposite directions to bounce sound off walls; a system that achieves stereo performance, according to the firm itself. It doesn’t really measure up to a setup with two separate speakers, but its sound space is wide and more than fills a room. We would also like to highlightor well balanced that the audio is.

addition to rplay from Amazon Music Y other services of streaming (Spotify, Deezer…), it also does it by connecting it through an auxiliary cable, by Bluetooth or configuring it as part of the home Wi-Fi network. It is done from apps, which is perhaps the most improvable aspect, since its operation is sometimes erratic. As a smart speaker, it also remains to talk about its microphones. It uses its own technology that makes it listen to us even with loud music.

The best, the worst and conclusions The best: it’s the best sounding, plus it has a nice compact design.

it’s the best sounding, plus it has a nice compact design. Worst: It is expensive and the app could be improved.

It is expensive and the app could be improved. Conclusion: its system to imitate stereo sound and other signature technologies make it the best for listening to music.

Portable speaker with Alexa: Beoplay A1

Compact, with exquisite design and high quality materials, andl Beoplay A1 portable speaker places special emphasis on the sound quality, very clear and compensated; something surprising considering its dimensions.

The sound can also be equalized to better adapt to different styles of music or individual tastes. The application from which it runs, yes, has a somewhat erratic operation and is one of the most improvable aspects of this device. We also don’t really like its physical controls, located on its top, and which are difficult to find until you get used to their location.

As a portable speaker, note that it is waterproof (it can be submerged to a depth of 1m for 30 minutes), as well as dust, sand and other types of dirt thanks to its IP67 certification. Hence, it can be used in any environment. Besides, It comes with a strap to be able to carry it hooked on the wrist, put it in a backpack…

It also offers up to 48 hours of autonomy depending on the manufacturer; a figure that is not realistic according to our tests, unless it is with a volume located at half its capacity. It is closer, rather, to 15 hours. As for Alexa, it’s built into the speaker itself. and responds to a maximum distance of between 4 and 5 meters.

The best, the worst and conclusions The best: It is very compact and, despite this, it sounds really good.

It is very compact and, despite this, it sounds really good. Worst: its application can be improved and its controls are not intuitive.

its application can be improved and its controls are not intuitive. Conclusion: it’s an expensive portable speaker, but its sound quality is worth it.

Cheap smart speaker with Alexa: Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen

Very attractive aesthetically, there are two options for this model: with or without clock. We recommend the first, since in this way it can be placed in the bedroom and replace the traditional alarm clock. With a round, compact design and a good finish, it has a led ring light that reports the status of Alexa and four buttons to raise and lower the volume, action and mute or activate the microphones.

Although only It has four microphones the Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen smart speaker he is able to hear us perfectly in any part of the room without raising his voice. As far as its speaker is concerned, its good quality should be noted considering the size of the device. It would not be our option if what we are going to do is listen to music on a regular basis, but it is very reliable. Somewhat better, too, if paired with another Echo Dot to create a stereo pair.

The best, the worst and conclusions The best: aesthetically it is very nice and its compact design makes it easy to place it in places such as a bedside table.

aesthetically it is very nice and its compact design makes it easy to place it in places such as a bedside table. Worst: your speaker is just the right quality for listening to music.

your speaker is just the right quality for listening to music. Conclusion: it is best if there is not much space and you want to listen to music sporadically in places like the bedroom.

More information

*All purchase prices included in this article are current as of April 18, 2022.

