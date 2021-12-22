The best smart TVs to give for Christmas

There are really a few days to Christmas and choose what to give it became really difficult. In our buying guide to last minute gifts we have given you some ideas, such as i Amazon gift vouchers or some smart home device. In this buying guide, however, we propose some of the best smart TVs to give at Christmas, with guaranteed delivery by December 25 (if you are quick to buy).









Choosing which smart TV to give at Christmas is anything but simple: the models available are really many and all very different from each other. In fact, it is not only the size of the panel that changes, but also the operating system installed and the type of screen (LED, OLED and so on). In this guide we will offer you some models, starting from the cheapest ones up to the top of the range. On Amazon there is also a shop dedicated specifically to Christmas, with hundreds of products on offer with discounts of up to 40%.

Sharp Aquos 24Bi6E

Let’s start with one of the coolest models available on Amazon these days: lo Sharp Aquos 24Bi6E with 24 inch panel. As you can guess from the size, it is a great smart TV to put in the room or in the kitchen if you have little space. On the e-commerce site it is also available on offer at a price of € 219.99, with one 21% discount on the recommended price. It is no coincidence that it is the best-selling in the “Televisions” category. It is definitely one of the most smart TVs interesting to give at Christmas 2021.

TCL 32ES561

If you are looking for a smart TV that is a little bigger than the previous one, on Amazon it is always available at a more than interesting price. TCL 32ES561, which, as the name suggests, has a 32 ”screen. The quality is quite good and thanks to Android TV you can access a practically infinite number of applications, including all those for TV series and streaming movies (Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney +, DAZN, Twitch, YouTube). This smart TV also integrates Google Assistant and can be managed via voice commands. Available on Amazon for just under 225 €.

Philips 6800 series 32PFS6855 / 12

Another very interesting 32 ”smart TV available on Amazon is the Philips 6800 series 32PFS6855 / 12. The panel has a FullHD resolution and supports HDR 10. Like all smart TVs, it allows you to install dozens of applications, including all those for video streaming. It is ready for the new digital terrestrial for when the switch off becomes effective.

Samsung TV UE43AU7190UXZT

He certainly could not miss it a Samsung smart TV in a guide dedicated to smart TVs to give away at Christmas. For this guide we have chosen the Samsung TV UE43AU7190UXZT with guaranteed delivery by December 25th (but you have to be quick to order it). Compared to previous models it is slightly larger: the screen is 43 ”with 4K UHD resolution. The smart TV integrates technologies that ensure great picture quality: Dynamic Crystal Color technology and the Crystal 4K processor optimize colors and contrast for exceptional picture quality while the Motion Xcelerator Turbo takes your gaming experience to the next level. The Samsung smart TV is ready for the new digital terrestrial. The price is just under € 430 and can also be purchased in installments at zero interest rates.

Samsung QLED TV QE50Q65AAUXZT

For who wants give a top-of-the-range smart TV at Christmas, one of the models to consider is definitely the Samsung QLED QE50Q65AAUXZT with 50 “panel. It is a smart TV with Quantum Dot technology that offers a superior viewing experience compared to the competition. The operating system allows you to access many applications, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Disney + and DAZN. The Alexa voice assistant is already integrated into the TV. Like all models launched in recent years, it is already prepared for the new digital terrestrial. The price is over 600 €.

Sony Bravia OLED KE-55A8P

If you really want give a smart TV for Christmas 2021 (almost) one of a kind, you will hardly find anything better than Sony Bravia OLED KE-55A8P. Thanks to OLED technology, the screen guarantees perfect blacks and high contrasts. The new processor allows the smart TV to be very fast and guarantees a “cinema” view. On board there is the Android TV system with integrated Google Assistant. The price is around 1400 €.

LG OLED55C14LB

A very valid alternative to the previous model is the LG OLED55C14LB smart TV. Also in this case we find a 55 ”OLED panel that guarantees maximum sharpness and intense blacks. Thanks to the powerful latest generation processor and artificial intelligence, LG OLED TV automatically optimizes images and audio to allow you to see anything in a unique way. There is also a voice assistant to manage the TV with your own voice. The price is around 1350 €.