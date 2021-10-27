The best smartphone apps to buy Bitcoins and companies

In this particular juncture, in which the interest incrypto universe the attention paid by savers to the correct evaluation of the most suitable instruments is constantly increasing token trading it is very high. Investors’ preferred channel for buy digital assets is currently represented by applications for mobile devices, since they give the possibility to constantly monitor the situation of one’s portfolio and intervene if the situation requires it.

Of course, a good in-depth study of everything the market has to offer is preparatory to the start of the buying and selling activity, however, it is appropriate to limit the choice of apps exclusively to the software of solid and transparent brokerage companies.

The Apps of the most interesting exchanges on the market

Between best apps for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies deserves a special mention Coinbase, upon the application of the largest crypto token exchange, available for both Android both for device Ios. The instrumentation made available to the user, of course, is the same as the desktop version: the operating account it does not involve maintenance costs of any kind and can be funded by wire transfer or credit card – even prepaid -; also you can use Paypal, but only in case of withdrawal. The catalog of tradable assets is very varied, in fact more than fifty are available cryptocurrencies with an excellent assortment of emerging underlyings. It is clear that, by purchasing the crypto directly on an exchange, the short sale mechanism is not implemented, but an interesting aspect for customers is that they can freely use the company’s digital wallet for the safekeeping of token.

Another app very popular with crypto investors is Binance: it is an exchange that offers more than thirty-five tradable cryptocurrencies and, even in this case, only upward trading is allowed. For load the trading account balance you can use the sepa bank transfer, credit card or iDeal, but the last two options provide for a commission of 1.8% of the amount paid and 1.3 Euros per transaction, respectively. A peculiarity of Binance is represented by the fact that in negotiation phase the price of the underlying is crystallized for 60 seconds, within which it is allowed to enter the order: this functionality guarantees the investor greater precision, especially in the phases of fast market.

Among the best proposals of the Android and Ios stores, as regards the trading of tokens on exchanges, you can find Bitpanda, one of the companies with the most crypto assets that can be purchased in the catalog. After a quick registration process you can access a trading account completely free: the portfolio made available to users is well organized and guarantees a complete overview of their investments. Also inside there is a function called Swap, through which you can exchange one token for another, without going through first fiat currency. Finally, despite being a full-fledged exchange – equipped with a digital wallet that can be used free of charge by customers -, Bitpanda gives access to particular tokens that replicate the performance of the main precious metals –Gold, Silver, Palladium And Platinum-.

Etoro: the meeting point between exchange and CFD operations

A crypto-themed hybrid investment solution is represented by the application of eToro: the well-known financial intermediary, in fact, assures its users both the trading of tokens on exchanges – with the right to hold them on the appropriate e-wallet– both theoperations on Contracts for Difference which replicate the price of the digital underlying. In the latter case, unlike what has been seen so far, users can also take advantage of the short selling to look for operational insights on the downward trends present on the various financial instruments.

Furthermore, in both modes, users are allowed to use the social trading, the financial-themed network where members can observe the strategies shared by investors and decide to replicate them on their own portfolio.