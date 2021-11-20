The best smartphones on offer at Black Friday

Among the most sought after and purchased devices during the Black Friday there are certainly smartphones. Many are waiting for this day (actually this year there are ten days dedicated to offers) to buy their dream smartphone on offer. For 2021 Amazon has reserved big surprises: there are really many i mobile phones on sale and cover all price ranges: yes it starts from just over 100 euros up to almost a thousand.









We find entry-level like the Realme 8i, mid-range that focus everything on the battery such as the Samsung Galaxy M32, top of the range such as the Xiaomi 11t and finally premium smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S21. The latter model is among the most sought after and sold on Amazon in recent days, thanks to the discount of over 30% compared to the list price. In this article we will help guide you among the dozens of Amazon offers on smartphones, dividing the devices by price range.

Black Friday 2021: smartphones on offer between 100 and 199 euros

We find very interesting offers in this price range, where they are usually only available entry-level. For those who want to spend little there is in offer at € 129 (19% discount on the list price) the Galaxy A03s. Device with a very good battery (5000mAh) and a rather large screen. It can also be purchased in 5 interest-free installments (€ 25.80 per installment).

By spending a little more, but always staying under the threshold of 200 euros, some slightly more performing models are available that also allow you to take beautiful photos. TO € 149 with a 25% discount we find the Realme 8i (which can always be purchased with 5 interest-free installments), while a 179 € the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S is available with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory.

Black Friday 2021: smartphones on offer between 200 and 449 euros

If the budget available allows you to make a higher investment, the range 200-499 euros always gives great deals on Black Friday. Starting with battery-phone Samsung Galaxy M32 which with its extra-large battery guarantees at least two days of autonomy. AND on offer at € 239, 20% less than its list price. The payment option is always available in 5 interest-free installments.

At the same price you can find another interesting smartphone: the I live Y72. On board we have 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal memory and a 64 Megapixel main camera. It is definitely a good value for money smartphone.

On the threshold of 300 euros there are in offer on Black Friday smartphones of great value and that guarantee excellent performance. TO 299,90 € the Xiaomi 11 Lite Ne is in promotion, smartphone with Snapdragon 778G chipset on board and with a triple rear camera. The discount compared to list price is 25% and there is always the possibility to buy it in 5 installments at zero interest. At the same price and with the same discount there is in offer for Black Friday the Poco F3. Compared to the Xiaomi it has a slightly more powerful processor, but a worse photographic sector.

By paying a little more you can buy the OnePlus North, smartphone with Snapdragon 750 processor and with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory. With super-fast charging, your smartphone recharges in just under an hour.

Black Friday 2021: smartphones on offer that cost more than 450 euros

Overcoming the 450 euros yes enters by right in the range of top / premium range. And here too there is no shortage of unmissable offers. Starting with Xiaomi 11T on offer at € 499.90, with one 17% discount compared to the list price. On board we have some of the best components available on the market: SoC Dimensity 1200 – Ultra, one 108 Megapixel camera and a 5000mAh battery.

Going further in level, we arrive at the range of premium smartphones. Among the smartphones on offer with the greatest discount is the Galaxy S21 + available at a price of 729 €, 32% less than the launch one. With a very similar price we find the OnePlus 9 Pro that mounts a Hasselblad camera.

As a last offer we point out the Galaxy Z Flip 3, one of the foldable smartphones of the South Korean company. For the Black Friday the model with a 256GB internal memory is on offer. The price is 949 €, discounted by 17%. On Amazon this is the lowest price ever.

Between Black Friday offers affecting the smartphone accessories we also offer you a microSD card, essential to increase the available memory. With a super discount of 72% the card is available on Amazon SanDisk Extreme Pro 256GB microSD. The price is 38,99 €.