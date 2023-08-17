The best songs to listen to on Spotify Mexico anytime, anywhere

More than a dozen streaming services are fighting it out to be the king of the market, Spotify among them. (infobay)

Music Industry Companies and Artists They have found an alternative on the streaming platform A good example of this is Spotify, which has been taken advantage of and is now ranked as one of the preferred ways of access by the Mexican public, in order to make the songs accessible to more people and more countries.

However, it’s easy to overlook the latest news or the most listened to songs of the moment when looking at an extensive music catalog characterizing the new millennium, which is why Spotify offers Your list of topics that are currently engaging your users,

1. Lady Gaga (w Gabito Ballesteros, Jr H)

featherweight

“Lady Gaga (w Gabito Ballesteros, Jr. H)” by Featherweight, topped the list after garnering 1,530,823 views.

2. First Date

3. Lala

Mayke Towers

Myke Towers’ most recent single is already emerging as a new classic. “Lala” makes a strong move to enter the list of most listened songs on this platform today streaming, Currently, it has over 1,104,060 copies.

4. Strawberry flavor

5. Tulum (W Frontera Group)

6. Love of His Life (with The Company Group)

fringe group

Grupo Frontera’s latest, “El Amor De Su Vida (W Grupo Firme)”, enters the favorites list straight in at number six. It has been played 939,756 times so far. What will happen in the future?

7. The Blue (w featherweight)

8.TQM

regulated force

If we talk about public favourites, then we must mention Fuerza Regida. Maybe that’s why “TQM” started ranking straight in at number eight, as it reached a total of 878,985 copies.

9. baby

10. My Beautiful Angel

Nathanael Cano

“Mi Bello Angel” by Nathanael Cano remains at number ten, accumulating 804,738 replications.

*Some data may not be available as the platform does not provide it.

In the music industry, Mexico is one of the most difficult countries to conquer, but for those who manage to do so, success is sure to follow, as these artists have achieved.

Spotify has become one of the most important streaming platforms that allow over 515 million users Listen to music from over seven million artists as well as a variety of podcasts.

To be able to enjoy the services, it is sufficient to choose any one of the Plan of with varying benefits depending on the price, although it also allows users listen to free musicHowever, this method contains ads and doesn’t allow you to download songs to play offline.

To start a session in Spotify, it will be enough to download the application on a cell phone or visit the website from a computer, then the user must register with his email address, telephone number or Facebook account.

Another thing to consider is that you can only play content one device at a timeBut you can open sessions on different devices.

Like every year, the streaming platform recaps the hottest and these were the artists and songs that managed to mesmerize the world in 2022.

hit theme as done by harry styles She took first place after winning the title for Best Song of the Summer; It is followed by British indie rock band Glass Animals’ Heat Waves as the second most streamed song of 2022.

Australian cooperation The Kid LaRoi With Canadian Justin Bieber For Single Stay It became the third most listened to song worldwide.

while the fourth and fifth places were occupied by Latino artists bad bunnyJoe managed to conquer the world with his song Me Porto Bonito, a collaboration with Chancho Corleone as well as Titi Me Pregunto.

As for the most listened to artistsPuerto Rican musician and singer Bad Bunny also reinforced triple championshipa position he has held since 2020 and which no other artist has been able to achieve.

This was one of the most awaited in 2022 Taylor Swift, which made him the second most played artist globally after his triumphant return to the music world. locally it was ranked first in countries like Australia, United Kingdom, Ireland, Malaysia, Philippines, New Zealand, Qatar, Slovenia and Singapore.

The remainder of the list was rounded out by appearances from two Toronto natives:drake and the weekend, While in fifth place appears the K-pop group, bts,

