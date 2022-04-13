the best Sony headphones I’ve tried are 136 euros off

Share

Sony in-ear headphones are discounted at Amazon, but only for a limited time. They are one of the biggest references.

Sony’s wireless headphones drop in price again on Amazon. you can get them Sony WF-1000XM3 for 113 euros, although only for a limited time. Yes, the name doesn’t tell much, but this is what you have to stay with: these are top-tier wireless headphones, with noise cancellation and an original design.

No matter what your mobile is, you can connect it easily via bluetooth. In addition, thanks to Amazon you will enjoy fast, safe and free shipping if you are a Prime user. I have no doubt, this is a great opportunity.

See on Amazon.es: Sony WF1000XM3

Buy Sony headphones at a discount

I had the opportunity to try these Sony and the first thing I have to say is that they sound really good. In most cases, wireless headphones in ear they usually have an excessively metallic sound, but this is not the case with these Sony. Despite being small and light, offer great sound quality.

Spectacular sound quality and engaging noise cancellation.

could not miss the Noise Cancellation, Sony is one of the biggest references. your processor Noise Canceling HD QN1e, will ensure that the ambient sound does not bother you. Bearing in mind that we are dealing with headphones that do not completely cover our ears like headband ones, the insulation that is achieved is really good.

The battery of these Sony reaches about 6 hours of music with noise cancellation activated. If you use them without cancellation, you can increase their autonomy up to 8 hours. On the other hand, whenever you need you can get about 3 additional full charges with its case.

I really enjoyed the Sony headphones, especially when I was traveling on public transport and was able to isolate myself thanks to noise cancellation. Considering that we are talking about in-ear headphones, it has a lot of merit.

Enjoy your favorite music wherever you go, without cables in between and isolating yourself from outside noise. Those songs that you have heard a thousand times sound different on headphones of this quality, I tell you because I have lived it.

