The best special edition gaming monitor for League of Legends (LoL)

Are you sure you need these sneakers to wear them and get the face value of 600 euros? Are there those lightweight carbon fiber rackets or those competition bicycles that cost much more than 15,000 euros and only if they produce that amount per year? Always have it like this: Elite athletes rely on the latest innovations to ensure their Victory. Video game players too.

They took so much care of this edition that the menu panels, with the different configuration options, had the logo, lights and personalized borders with LoL motifs.

For example, in eSports, professionals League of Legends Leave nothing to your liking and use monitors with an absurdly low refresh rate and latency. LG UltraGear OLED This is the real example of this maximum: a panel with a refresh rate of 240Hz and 0.03ms of latency, very at the end of the millisecond used as a “judicial note”.

The classic MOBA, the incredible LoL, so accessible, with such addictive gameplay, has beyond a community where it is not easy to leave the game above average. And anyone helps if you realize it. Sometimes you don’t want to buy platinum, but switch to the right equipment and you will be guaranteed to play more comfortably and with greater confidence in your abilities.

You are the first to buy the new one. LG UltraGear OLED Limited Edition League of Legends and bring a gift until November 5 three sample packs (Jayce Brighthammer, Snow Moon Caitlyn or Project VI) and a skin. you just have to use it coupon “LGMonitorLOL”. If you purchase it on or after November 13th, you will receive a Jayce Brighthammer bundle and a skin. I recommend offering for the brand.

Why do you need a League of Legends exclusive edition monitor if you like gaming?

Yes, sometimes it’s just a casual gamer who is inspired to leave other friends or watch ‘Arcane’ on Netflix and contemplate its universe. In this case it is easy to imagine: will I save all the evidence on said device? The reality is, once you know it, you won’t want to play anything else.





The reasons are obvious: we talk about it A monitor designed specifically for LoL players, with an exclusive decoration unique in the world, with symbols and motifs of each face. In the afternoon, as you can see in the image, The logo and different symbols and motifs of the game stand out.. the same thing that happens there menu panelswith the different configuration options that carry your logo and with Custom fonts and borders with LoL motifs.

Why is the LG UltraGear OLED Limited Edition League of Legends the best monitor for all gamers?

Do you prefer the short answer or the long answer? The short is easy: because it includes everything you need to win. But let’s talk about it a little more. It is the monitor chosen by professionals who mark themselves pentakills before the nervous gazes of thousands of fans, in broadcast matches where everyone plays, it will be like that for some time. Why is this monitor unrivaled in reality? We will tell you.

A 0.03,s and 240 Hz monitor





Operating a monitor with 0.03 milliseconds of latency results in a ridiculously short amount of time. For example, the shot duration is 300 to 400 miles.

This LG UltraGear OLED is available at 240Hz, instead of the usual 120Hz, making it a monitor especially suitable for competitive gaming

Why so much speed? The higher the latency, the more we ask players to react.. And the higher the level of reaction, the more time to overtake the rival and draw first blood. This is a vital opportunity in a game where it is essential to position yourself in it. early game and then put it half with some resolution.

Therefore, the price of the soft drink is also essential. to prevent flickering (stuttering) Anyone can see or feel that the images are taken at high speed. This LG UltraGear OLED is available at 240 Hz, instead of the usual 120 Hz, making it a monitor especially suitable for competitive gaming. For example The Falcons eSports team uses itbecause it gives you much more precise image control, something you can do.

OLED: the reality of panels in gaming monitors

A few years ago it was unthinkable to see an OLED monitor. The reason is what you are thinking: they were too expensive to manufacture. But of course, an OLED guarantees it Very deep blacks and perfect contrast and saturation., which is used as a reference mark for any game. There is no LED or QLED that can be compared to the time contrast between the brightest and darkest regions of each frame.





That is to say, you will be able to play and see the jungle like never before, as long as you hide at all times, but you can also add a hair and save all the juice to HDR10, or you can use it to play sports as you want. I didn’t know it was possible. All of these are plus points that support and position OLED technology above all else.

Immersive experience that dazzles

In fact, this monitor is the best of both worlds, the living room TV and the bedroom monitor, OLED and neon lights. The tone of this monitor is made up of a hexagonal ray, so to speak, of a combination of LEDs arranged symmetrically, RGB lighting, which you can adjust the color and intensity as you like, and illuminate your desk in a personalized way. It’s a break.





Regarding connectivity, review: two HDMI 2.1 inputs to deliver a solid 1440p resolution image at 240Hz, and to get the most out of both your PC and the new generation consoles PS5 and Xbox Series S|X.

And here’s the thing: it’s included too. DisplayPort 1.4 port of rigor, Optical and three USB digital audio output To connect or charge any other peripheral, you must move from the keyboards and buttons.

UltraGear Edition LoL Epic Features

If you have a professional monitor at home, you still look at it and think “yes, but I’m not telling anything new.” Well, let’s get acquainted with artillery. Because you should know that this monitor is not like the others.

We said it at the beginning: a unique feature is On-screen display and on-screen controlsome tools to track your stats, adjust game mode, display type, turn on horror mode, turn HDR and VRR on or off, refresh rate, and most settings.

100% LoL design: vibrate with every detail!





By pre-purchasing, you are guaranteed three packs of one campaign (Jayce Brighthammer, Snow Moon Caitlyn, and Project VI) and one skin.

That aesthetic steampunk Sharpness also translates into performance. Don’t think it’s just aesthetics. One of the things we hate the most when we play all the time is the reflections that enter us through the wind. Any car that passes on the street will disappoint us. This monitor has anti-glare and low reflection technology, which ensures that light will not reflect on the monitor. LG guarantees the perfect view from any angleincluded in a bright environment.

Those who are concerned about excess blue light, which causes blurred vision, should know that this panel also raises the certified by TÜV Rheinland and UL Solutions. And these are guaranteed to fit total ergonomics to accommodate height, tilt level, rotation or pivoting at the same level. Indeed, no matter how much it is built: on a V-shaped base it is as robust as the foundations of a building.

Get a gift when you buy the League of Legends LG UltraGear Limited Edition

Prepurchasing this monitor guarantees you 3 packages of 1 sample (Jayce Brighthammer, Snow Moon Caitlyn and Project VI) and skin with the cup LGMonitorLOL . The promotion lasts until November 5, and on November 13, this brutal monitor will be launched on the market accompanied by another promotion: a Jayce Brighthammer pack and a skin.

And brutal tenths because every detail is cared for to the point of obsession. With a contrast ratio of 1,500,000:1 and a brightness of 1,000 nits, there is no video game that demands more than you would expect. The included pack includes a remote control so you can adjust the sound or switch between different functions until you get the most comfortable way.



What other gaming monitors can you choose?

So, here is LG’s offer and commitment to creating the most professional products.

LG UltraGear OLED 27GR95QE for demanding





If you are looking for an alternative, the LG UltraGear OLED 27GR95QE is what you need. Able to work with one 240Hz cooling frequencyis the owner of UltraGear Edition League of Legends.

A monitor with a OLED panels 10-bit color depth and 2,560 x 1,440 dot resolution. A candy for competitive gaming that also offers 0.03 miles (GtG) of response time. A responsiveness that only organic pixel matrices, that is, OLED panels, can offer.

Most foodies should know that in terms of color accuracy, it is necessary to cover the 98.5% of DCI-P3 color space. You can also use it to edit photos or edit videos. It supports VRR and adaptive cooling technologies. NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium From AMD through its DisplayPort and HDMI 2.1 connections, you won’t have to worry about whether it will be compatible with this or that PC or console game. It can do everything.

LG UltraGear OLED 45GR95QE: more screen, more power





And we left with the biggest and best, the dreamed ambition: imagine everything before but climb up to 45 pushes. The LG UltraGear OLED 45GR95QE is a WQHD (3,440 x 1,440 pixels) resolution monitor with a ultrapanoramic at 21:9.

A striking panel, with a sufficiently pronounced curvature (800R), that does not stand out for any technological innovation and that offers compatibility with NVIDIA G-Sync, FreeSync Premium and VESA Adaptive Sync.

A delirium for those who experience it with it, which even incorporates speakers (DTS HP:X) and, as it cannot be done any other way, it offers an OLED panel protected with a low-reflection anti-glare coating. If you want the best of the best, don’t regret it. You will have reality in front of your eyes.