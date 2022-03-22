The best spring 2022 trend dyes to highlight your skin color

This season, the spring trend colors 2022 They will be the key to highlight and favor your skin color. This is what we have confirmed after reviewing the manes that led the latest catwalks and that are already governing the looks that our it girls and celebrities preferred.

From the brightest blondes to the most hypnotizing chocolate tones, the season’s colors stand out for their marked naturalness as a hallmark and low maintenance as the main attribute. The best? There is one perfect for each skin tone, because yes, this year the idea is not to sacrifice what best suits us in the name of trends.

So if you were looking for a well-deserved change, here are the most desirable and flattering hair colors to look out for!

spike blonde

The herringbone tone —also known as sandy blonde or chai blonde— is one of the winning bets of the season to bring light to the face. Its creamy appearance with ashy touches is ideal for lightening hair, achieving an unusual and much more sophisticated look than other light colors.

Of course, despite being a very flattering shade for cold skin, it is also possible to adapt it to warm complexions, making some variations of nuances in a light chocolate tone, achieving a cappuccino-type bet.

The tone illuminates the face to the fullest! Instagram @bridgetbragerhair

coral blonde

With a striking and original appearance, this slightly pink and orange bet is one of the The season’s happiest blonde hair colors. And it is that it is a color that makes a subtle nod to fantasy colors while remaining natural and discreet.

And yes, although until recently it was considered a completely autumnal option, this year it is claimed in the middle of spring afternoons, if what you are looking for is to give more warmth to the face. The best part? It is perfect for dark and light skin alike, yes, as long as its nuances or base adapt to the tone of each complexion. It will be one of the trending colors most flattering you can wear on spring 2022!