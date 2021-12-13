the best strategy to profit from a Bitcoin crash

SPONSORED POST

There are so many uncertainties regarding the super-volatility of the cryptocurrency market and that is why investors need to find a hedge against the collapse in prices. One answer that is gaining traction by the day is RBIS is the native token of ArbiSmart. His strategy involves a crypto investment project that has begun to generate turmoil across the crypto community due to the fact that offers excellent hedge against crypto market volatility.

The token, which will be listed at the end of this month, has already seen gains of over 850% and analysts expect a 4,000% increase by 2023.

Who is ArbiSmart and what is its strategy?

ArbiSmart is an EU licensed crypto investment platform based in Estonia. It is an automated crypto arbitrage platform, which means it generates returns from temporary price inefficiencies. These are short windows during which a cryptocurrency can become available on a number of exchanges at different prices at the same time.

ArbiSmart is connected to 35 exchanges, where it scans hundreds of cryptocurrencies simultaneously, 24 hours a day, looking for price inefficiencies. The algorithm buys cryptocurrency where the price is lowest before instantly selling it for a profit on any exchange where the price is higher.

The user simply needs to register, deposit the funds and then the algorithm takes care of the rest, converting fiat or crypto currencies to RBIS and using the funds to perform crypto arbitrage.

Abundant returns with minimal risk

ArbiSmart generates passive profits from crypto arbitrage that start at 10.8% and go up to 45%, (from 0.9% to 3.75% per month) depending on the size of the deposit. These profits are supplemented by a monthly compound interest.

Then, by choosing to keep your funds in a locked ArbiSmart savings account for a contractual period, you can get up to 1% per day in additional earnings.

Another important passive income channel is the capital gain on the rising value of the RBIS token. In just two years, it is already increased by 860%, and with new RBIS utilities on the way and listing on exchanges later this month, the price is set to take off.

The cryptocurrency market can be incredibly lucrative, however with high rewards there is often a high level of risk. ArbiSmart mitigates this exposure by providing a hedge against collapsing prices.

As we have seen, ArbiSmart generates profits from price disparities. These can have various causes, such as a difference in trading volume between a larger and a smaller exchange and will occur with the same regularity whether the market is crashing or climbing. This means that passive profits from crypto arbitrage will continue to flow without interruption, even in a bear market, and your cryptocurrencies will not lose their value if the market suddenly collapses.

The predictability and reliability of ArbiSmart’s profits mean that, using the platform’s return calculator, you can know in advance exactly how much you will earn from any deposit amount over any period of time.

Demand exceeds supply

A number of factors are bound to push the demand for the RBIS token in the near future, the first of which is the listing of the RBIS token at the end of the current quarter, on 12/31/2021.

At that point, RBIS will be tradable on global cryptocurrency exchanges and will become accessible to a much broader target market, including all those who, due to ArbiSmart’s EU regulated status, have not been eligible to purchase the token through the platform.

Another driver of demand will be the new RBIS utilities scheduled for release between now and the end of Q1 2022, starting with a crypto credit card and yield farming service to a portfolio that generates interest and manages both fiat and crypto.

The supply of the token is limited, which means there is a cap on the amount that can be created, and it is set at RBIS 450 million. As demand for the token increases, it will outstrip supply, driving up the price.

In the current cryptocurrency environment, ArbiSmart offers a safe opportunity low-risk investment scheme that provides necessary hedging against a collapse. Passive profits are unmatched and the RBIS token is on a steady upward trajectory, and is about to take a big leap forward. To get a piece of the RBIS pie before the price goes up again, buy RBIS now.

