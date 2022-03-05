The best streaming comedy series on Netflix

It was a sad day for fans of The Office when the mockumentary series left Netflix, and an even sadder day when its follow-up series, Parks and Recreation, also left the streaming service. But no need to worry for sitcom fans; there are still plenty of comedy series on netflix that may be even better than the Office and Parks and recreation.

Religion, hardship, and broken family relationships may seem like difficult topics for comedy, but these series put a unique spin on the themes. Here are the seven best comedy series to stream on Netflix.

The Good Place is a heavenly masterpiece

Kristen Bell leads a star-studded cast in this philosophical series that manages to tackle religion in a non-controversial and universally comedic way. The plot of the series has evolved throughout its four seasons, but maintains its initial argument that revolves around ethics. In the first season, Eleanor Shellstrop is sent to a Heaven-like utopia, but she soon realizes that she doesn’t belong there when she meets her morally correct afterlife companions. In an attempt to stay in the Good Place, Eleanor must learn to become a better person so that she deserves her place.

The GoodPlace received much praise for its creativity, especially the plot twist at the end of the first season. Although unfortunately The Good Place ends with only four seasons, he did it for a good reason. Had the series progressed past its fourth season, it would have felt repetitive and tired, but the series ends on a high note.

Arrested Development ushered in a new era of comedy

Since its debut in 2003, Arrested Development he has never been able to find his footing for a continuous career. The series ran on Fox for three seasons between 2003 and 2006, and while it received positive reviews, poor ratings forced Fox to cut the cord on the sitcom. Seven years later, Netflix revived the series with two seasons, which concluded in 2019.

Despite all the controversy surrounding its cancellation and revival, Arrested Development developed a cult following as a rare gem among more popular sitcoms like office and Parks and Recreation. The series centers on the Bluth family who, after the CEO of their company is arrested for fraud, lose all of their money but continue to lead an extravagant lifestyle. Jason Bateman plays the only sensible member of the family who continually works to get the business back on track, but his family’s shenanigans make it very difficult for him.

Head to Schitt’s Creek for the awkward moments

When a wealthy family loses all of their money to a fraud scandal within their company, they must learn to live what they believe to be a demeaning life while maintaining their eccentric lifestyle. No, that was not a repeated premise for Arrested Development. Coincidentally, it also happened to the Rose family in Schitt’s Creekbut only this time, Schitt’s Creek received more recognition for the model of arrested Development.

In the sixth and final season of the series, Schitt’s Creek broke records by receiving all seven major comedy awards at the Primetime Emmys, being the first comedy or drama to do so. It must be recognized that, compared to Arrested Development, is a massive improvement on the dysfunctional wealthy family trope. The Rose family moves to their only remaining property, a town called Schitt’s Creek that they once bought as a joke, and must live in a motel while they adjust to a life without wealth. It also leaves out all the incestuous background that was used Arrested Developmentwhich is a plus.

Community makes study groups look like fun

Community Not only did it serve as an underrated great comedy for six seasons, it also broke the stigma about the value of community colleges compared to four-year universities. Community college students now proudly have a sitcom to watch. The story centers on a study group and faculty at Greendale Community College that includes iconic guest stars, bringing more humor and individual stories. Most of the episode titles are reminiscent of actual college courses, such as “Spanish 101” and “Critical Film Studies,” adding to the aesthetic of the premise.

Despite audience problems during its initial broadcast, Community it found more of a following when it was brought to Netflix and viewed in an attraction format. And Marvel fans also have to thank Community some of the best movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After directing episodes of Arrested Developmentthe Russo brothers found their place in Communitydirecting several episodes of the series.

It’s not SNL… It’s 30 Rock

Considered an emblematic series by many publications, 30 rocks It certainly has a legacy among the comedy community. Tina Fey created the series based on her own experiences as head writer of saturday night Live, which the show mocks alongside NBC, comedy culture, and even lampoons Comcast’s acquisition of NBC as the “Kabletown” company. The series was nominated for 103 Primetime Emmy Awards throughout its run, and won 16.

30 rocks features Tina Fey as Liz Lemon, a liberal writer and showrunner for NBC’s sketch comedy series “TGS with Tracy Jordan,” and Tracy Morgan as the show’s loose star. There are also stories about stars of the show going into acting, possible immortality among the crew, and political discourse between liberals and conservatives.

A shameless publicity for Shameless

They are provocative, they have no filter and they are incredibly funny. The Gallagher family, based on the south side of Chicago, has no shame. The Showtime series is actually an adaptation of the British series of the same name, but it did significantly better in ratings due to its ability to stick to its premise. Emmy Rossum and William H. Macy lead this dysfunctional family as neglectful, alcoholic father Frank and caretaker older sister Fiona, who deliver strong performances in this series.

Although the series is a comedy at its core, it also lends itself to drama by dealing with the sad reality of the Gallaghers’ situation. The series often deals with the themes of drug addiction, mental illness and poverty, among the brothers (unlike other comedies that forget about their protagonist’s own siblings), which allows the series to be so heartbreakingly beautiful in its own way.

Gilmore Girls has become a classic worth seeing

Compared to these other comedy series, Gilmore Girls It doesn’t exactly have a premise and its main intention isn’t to make you laugh, but its constant pop culture gags and ongoing jokes make the series a comedy nonetheless. The series follows mother and daughter Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, who are so in their own ways that they almost destroy themselves and the people around them. Lorelai, who was born with a silver spoon but broke away from that lifestyle when she became pregnant at 16, is forced to reconcile with her overbearing mother and father when she needs tuition money for Rory’s new school. .

By far the funniest parts of the series have to do with the quirky little things in the town of Stars Hollow. The strict enforcer of the rules, Taylor, is constantly trying to make the town more attractive to tourists (which led to some pretty weird schemes), Kirk always has a different job every episode (which added up to a staggering 62), Al’s Pancake House never really makes pancakes and Luke’s obsession with hating phones in his coffee shop makes him so out of touch with modern technology.