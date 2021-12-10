The best streaming movies based on William Shakespeare

Waiting for the Tragedy of Macbeth directed by Joel Coen we offer you five streaming transpositions of the great tragedies of the Bard.

In the coming weeks of adaptations from the work of William Shakespeare we will see, and they will be admirable. First of all The Tragedy of Macbeth directed by Joel Coen, which sees protagonists Denzel Washington And Frances McDormand. But there is also the new version of West Side Story directed by Steven Spielberg, musical version of Romeo and Juliet written by the Bard. Considering that today is the birthday of Kenneth Branagh, Shakespeare’s biggest and most faithful contemporary adapter to cinema, we thought we’d dedicate our usual five streaming movies to what we consider the most interesting transpositions of the great English playwright. So here’s our list, good reading as always.

Five streaming films based on the work of William Shakespeare

Hamlet

Richard III

Romeo + Juliet

Hamlet

Macbeth

Hamlet (1948)

The only Shakespeare adaptation to win the Oscar for Best Picture to date could only come from the legend of Sir Laurence Olivier. His Hamlet it is a powerful and elegant mix of British theater, cinema and culture. The statuette also comes for the best actor, along with two others. Also in the cast Jean Simmons in the part of a perfect Ophelia. With them Peter Cushing. A 1940s classic directed by a titan of the stage and the big screen. Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Richard III (1995)

The adaptation set in the dystopian 1930s that definitively launched the film career of Ian McKellen. A version of the Richard III shameless and sanguine directed by Richard Loncraine, which stages the tragedy setting it in a historical moment that closely resembles the rise of Nazism. Also in the cast Annette Bening And Robert Downey Jr. Film of undoubted thickness. Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Romeo + Juliet (1996)

The sanguine adaptation is triggered by Baz Luhrmann consecrates Leonardo Dicaprio purebred actor. Romeo + Juliet it is based on a rocking and corpulent staging, in which kitsch is inextricably linked with moments of great cinema such as that of Mercutio’s death. One of the cult movies of the 90s, with an impressive aesthetic effect. Available on Rakuten TV, KILOS, Google Play, Apple Itunes, Amazon Prime Video.

Hamlet (1996)

Kenneth Branagh brings Shakespeare’s most famous tragedy to the big screen with a never before seen elegance and adhesion. The full version of Hamlet for almost four hours it has been cinema that meets theater at its maximum power. A powerful cast that sees among others Kate Winslet, Jack Lemmon And Julie Christie. Adaptation of unique thickness, with the famous monologue that consecrates Branagh as the only true heir of Olivier. Available on CHILI, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video.

Macbeth (2015)

Macbeth: Official Trailer in Italian of the film – HD

The Macbeth directed by the Australian Justin Kurzel re-proposes the tragedy in a post-modern and decidedly fascinating key. The great charisma of Michael Fassbender and the power of Marion Cotillard they fill the big screen with fiery and grandiloquent proofs like the film’s aesthetics. Also in the cast of this magnetic film Paddy Considine, Elizabeth Debicki And David Thewlis. Great cinema that interprets the original text. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video.