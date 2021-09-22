The best streaming movies dedicated to the world of dance in all its forms

From Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers to The Black Swan: five streaming films that tell what dance can mean for a human being.

Today we dedicate our in-depth study to those streaming movies who brought the discipline of dance, in all its forms. Works also radically different from each other not only in genre but especially in tone: films that told of joy, passion, sacrifice and even obsession associated with those who practice dance on a professional level. Without wasting any more time, here are the titles that in our opinion have made the general public love the not at all obvious profession of dancer or of dancer. Enjoy the reading.

Winter Madness (1936)

We could only start from the classics, that is, from the most famous and celebrated couple of dancers in the history of American cinema. Although the story of Winter follies little more than a canvas remains, it is exactly enough a Ginger Rogers And Fred Astaire to unleash some of the most beautiful dance scenes ever seen on the big screen, immortalized by the magnificent black and white of 1930s Hollywood. Directed by the great George Stevens (A Place in the Sun, The giant), the pair’s sixth film won the Oscar for Best Song. Inimitable. Available on KILOS, Google Play.

They Will Be Famous (1980)

The drama directed by the great Alan Parker of a group of young people struggling to enter or remain in Manhattan’s prestigious dance / music school is a realistic, if not a livid, fresco of what one has to endure to get one’s wishes granted. They will be famous in many moments it is a punch in the stomach, and at the same time it hits the heart in representing very human psychologies and well-rounded characters. Oscar for the best song, the famous one Hunger sung by Irene Cara. From the cult film will come one of the most popular TV series of the decade. Available on CHILI, TIMVision.

Flashdance (1983)

Again Irene Cara, yet another Oscar for the best song, perhaps the most famous and ballad of the entire decade. Then Jennifer Beals, a worker dancer who fights against prejudices, social impositions and everything that presents against them to make her dream come true. Adrian Lyne stages Flashdance like a huge, imaginative and exciting video clip. And it is the winning choice. A bitter and emotionally overwhelming classic. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Infinity +, Apple Itunes.

Billy Elliot (2000)

The debut behind the camera of an elegant filmmaker like Stephen Daldry (that of the next The Hours) tells a tearful story of struggle for success in a universe where dancing is the stuff of sissies or weak. Played by a very young and superb Jamie Bell, Billy Elliot is inspired by the true story of the dancer Philip Mosley. A perfectly calibrated film, which has moments of intense and passionate cinema. Oscar nomination for direction ea Julie Walters as a supporting actress, a great icon of British cinema. Available on Rakuten TV, Google Play, Apple Itunes.

The Black Swan (2010)

The Black Swan: The trailer for the film with Natalie Portman

The first part of The black Swan is the best moment of the filmography of Darren Aronowsky: a very black drama that in more than one scene rightly flirts with the psychological horror, above all Repulsion from Roman Polanski. A Natalie Portman perfect for the role (and Academy Award for Best Actress) leads a chilling and visually portentous game of mirrors. Vincent Cassel magnificent “villain”, Winona Ryder And Mila Kunis close a loving cast. Imperfect film that drops in tension at the end, but knows how to get under the skin of the viewer and seriously disturb. Remarkable vision. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video, Disney +.