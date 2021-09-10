The best streaming movies directed by Chris Columbus

The director of Mom, I Missed the Plane and the first Harry Potter turns 63 today. Here are his five big hits in streaming.

Self John Hughes he modeled with his style and his poetics the American comedy of the 80s, undoubtedly his “pupil” Chris Columbus it did so for the next decade. With a sparkling idea of ​​staging, full of rhythm and suitable for the general public – especially for families – the filmmaker has made at least three of the greatest hits in the history of Hollywood cinema, which you will obviously find in the five streaming movies selected to celebrate its 63 years. Enjoy the reading.

The best five streaming movies directed by Chris Columbus

Mom, I Missed the Plane (1990)

One of the most unexpected and dazzling successes in the history of cinema. Mom I missed the plane it exploits the coordinates of Christmas cinema for children and adults, overturning them with a savory taste for corrosive comedy. Macaulay Culkin he is an amazing and unstoppable protagonist of a hilarious film, which puts the family institution to shame with gusto. Also in the cast Joe Pesci, Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Stern And John Heard. A brilliant film suitable for everyone, but not simplistic. Far from it … Available on Rakuten TV, KILOS, Google Play, Apple Itunes, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video, Disney +.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Probably Chris Columbus’ masterpiece. Once again the family institution is presented as an organism in transformation, in which the father is “forced” to change sex and become the nanny Mrs. Doubtfire to be able to be with the children. Robin Williams at his best he takes comedy on his shoulders and transforms it into a whirlwind of gimmicks, jokes, moments of unique comedy. Sally Field and Pierce Brosnan complete a simply perfect cast, which contributes to making the film a classic. Great success with the public and Oscar for the best makeup. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video, Disney +.

Bicentennial Man (1999)

Chris Columbus still calls Robin Williams as the humanoid protagonist of his perhaps most personal and poetic film. Bicentennial Man tells the moving story of a human being who has the only defect of being “born” in the form of an android. Moments of great cinematic emotion in an imperfect but vibrant film, which often lingers or swerves but has absolutely memorable scenes. Also in the cast Sam Neill And Oliver Platt. Proof that Columbus is a filmmaker with a beating heart. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001)

One of the most loved, profitable and celebrated blockbusters in the history of contemporary cinema. From the saga of JK Rowking Columbus adapts a sparkling and lively film adaptation, which brings critics and audiences together for a frightening success. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone entertains, entertains and excites in the staging. Emma Watson And Daniel Radcliffe they immediately confirm themselves stars of the first magnitude and give the first chapter of the immense saga the necessary innocence mixed with that sly touch that does no harm. Riot, which immediately became a classic of young-adult science fiction. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video, NOW.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: the Lightning Thief (2010)

The attempt to repeat the Harry Potter success doesn’t repeat itself, at least not in size, which was obviously impossible. But Columbus puts in Percy Jackson and the Olympians: the lightning thief the same childish enthusiasm, creating a visually very refined product capable of entertaining with taste and intelligence. In the cast also the found Pierce Brosnan, always lovable and charming even away from James Bond. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video, Disney +.