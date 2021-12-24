The best streaming movies directed by Gavin O’Connor

The director of Warrior and Returning to Win turns 58 today. Five streaming titles by a solid and often sharp filmmaker.

Today we want to dedicate our cinephile attention to the director Gavin O’Connor, who turns 58. We can easily define him as a Hollywood “craftsman” who, when he had a good script and actors capable of enhancing it, produced thick films, one of which capable of rising above the average and deserving to be remembered for a long time. Gavin O’Connor specializes in sports drama, a category that includes three of the five streaming movies selected to tell the filmmaker’s career. So here is our overview made up of consumer products but with a beating heart and a rather precise idea of ​​cinema. Enjoy the reading.

Five streaming films directed by Gavin O’Connor

Miracle

Pride and Glory – The price of honor

Warrior

The Accountant

Go back to winning

Miracle (2004)

The true story of the sporting miracle of the US hockey team who won the Olympics in Moscow in 1980, defeating the Soviet favorites. Protagonist a Kurt Russell in top form as the manager who led his team to triumph. Miracle it is a product that works from every point of view, entertains and elevates the spirit. First testimony of Gavin O’Connor’s competence in the sports genre. Great success with the public and also well received by critics. Available on KILOS, Google Play, Apple Itunes, Disney +.

Pride and Glory – The Price of Honor (2008)

Pride and Glory – The Price of Honor: Trailer of the film with Edward Norton and Colin Farrell

A more than discreet genre detective story that sees protagonists Colin Farrell And Edward Norton. With an excellent cast of supporting actors, Pride and Glory – The price of honor he gets exactly what he set out to do, which is to entertain with a story and staging that possess narrative tension and robust staging. Funny, if not O’Connor’s best feature film. Available on CHILI, Amazon Prime Video, NOW.

Warrior (2011)

Warrior: The Italian trailer of the film

This is without a doubt the best film by Gavin O’Connor, a family drama developed thanks to a very solid script in the narrative development and which portrays well-rounded, exciting and painful characters. Tom Hardy And Joel Edgerton they are perfect and heartbreaking in the role of two brothers fighting for opposite reasons. With Nick Nolte And Frank Grillo in support, Warrior is arguably the best sports film of the past decade. Epochal and engaging like few others. To see and review. Absolutely. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Infinity +, Apple Itunes, Amazon Prime Video.

The Accountant (2016)

The Accountant: Official Italian Trailer – HD

The action thriller starring Ben Affleck in a decidedly unusual role for him svbi demonstrates a product fully capable of attracting the general public, to the point of becoming an unexpected success. The Accountant also makes use of high-ranking actors such as Jon Bernthal, Anna Kendrick and the Oscar winner JK Simmons. In many moments The Accountant it is quite funny, a genre production that makes its own, leaving the viewer satisfied with what is seen. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video.

Winning again (2020)

Return to Win: The Italian Film Trailer – HD

O’Connor returns to sports drama while still conducting excellently Ben Affleck in the role of a basketball coach who finds his redemption from the bottle thanks to a team of high school students to whom he dedicates all of himself, forgetting even if for a while the pain. Go back to winning it works really well, precise in the psychological definitions and attentive to the staging that enhances sport and his team spirit. Moving and intimate, with a truly remarkable protagonist. Affleck’s best acting performance. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, TIMVision.