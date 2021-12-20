The best streaming movies directed by Todd Phillips

The author of Joker and the Hangover trilogy turns 51 today. Five streaming titles to tell his career in the name of comedy and beyond …

Seeing the filmography of Todd Phillips it is quite evident that the enormous critical and public success of his latest Joker is absolutely no coincidence. In many if not all of his comedies In fact, the filmmaker who turns 51 today has proposed characters deposited on the borders of the social fabric, sometimes unable to fit into it due to fragile psychologies that are ill-adapted to the pressure that today’s life requires. And the tone Phillips has developed in his previous films is that far from ridiculous of the consumer product. Situations and characters that hide behind the genre bitterness, insecurities and in some cases even a dose of violence ready to explode: elements that have made the fabric of Phillips’ most famous titles interesting, as demonstrated by the five streaming movies selected to retrace his career. Enjoy the reading.

Five streaming films directed by Todd Phillips

The Hangover (2009)

After a couple of successes in his homeland, Phillips obtains international consecration with a wild and very ferocious comedy, which tells the existential void capable of engulfing the lives of the three protagonists. Hangover launches Ed Helms’ film career, Zach Galifianakis and especially Bradley Cooper, which immediately demonstrates an out of the ordinary stage presence. A hilarious film but also vaguely disturbing in its own way. Phillips proves he can also tell something different beyond the surface of adult comedy… Available on Rakuten TV, KILOS, Google Play, Infinity +, Apple Itunes, Amazon Prime Video.

I leave with a madman (2010)

Given the couple of protagonists made up of the stars Robert Downey Jr. and Zach Galifianakis, everyone was expecting another devastating success. And instead I leave with the madman all in all it was just “pretty good”. And this is because in reality it is a human drama with moments of absurd and hilarious humor. A film that displaces on more than one occasion, which leaves a bad taste in the mouth and excites. perhaps the first feature film of Joker that really tells who Todd Phillips was, what his idea of ​​comedy was. Surprising work, magnificently interpreted by a cast who understood the game of mirrors proposed by the filmmaker. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, Netflix, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video.

The Hangover 2 (2011)

Same formula as in the first chapter but re-proposed with an even more pronounced propensity to the grotesque, and probably for this very reason more effective. Hangover 2 it is from many points of view better than the previous one, more “black” and desperate, with figures who, instead of redeeming themselves, have gone even deeper than the White Rabbit’s lair. Once again hilarious moments and a dramatic background for a sequel that confirms that Phillips never chooses the easiest way to reach the mass of spectators. This time the best of the trio is by far Ed Helms. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Apple Itunes, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video.

Traffickers (2016)

The true story of the two small entrepreneurs who improvised arms traffickers and made their fortune is brought to the big screen by Phillips with an acid, poisonous staging. Miles Teller it is effective, but the lion’s share is a Jonah Hill in a state of grace, majestic in the role of a man consumed by an unspeakable internal anger, who must conquer success at any cost to prove to the world that he is not a loser. Traffickers it makes you smile through clenched teeth and restless in practically every scene. One of the best Phillips films that did not find public approval because this time it was really too extreme to reach millions of spectators. A little “noir” gem. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video.

Joker (2019)

And finally the film awarded with the Golden Lion in Venice, nominated for several Oscars, winner of the statuette for the best actor and the soundtrack. Joaquin Phoenix explodes in all its grandeur in sketching a “loser” straight out of the great cinema of the ’70s to become a grotesque and bloody avenger of a society now on the brink of the abyss. Joker it is built inside a coherent filmic universe, sick and fascinating in its retro aesthetic. A film of remarkable visual and emotional power, with a perfectly orchestrated narrative crescendo. A suffocating and problematic cinecomic, like the great cinema usually presents itself. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, Netflix, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video.