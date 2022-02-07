The best streaming movies of Chris Rock

The irreverent American comedian turns 57 today. Five films in streaming to retrace his career made of successes.

The actor, screenwriter and director turns 57 today Chris Rock, one of the most established and irreverent personalities of contemporary American comedy. Able to be effective both in purely laughable productions – and he has done several – and in feature films with a higher artistic value, Rock has built over the years a respectable career that has led him to obtain great successes from the public and some sincere appreciation. by critics. With the five streaming movies selected, we tried to highlight precisely the two dimensions of the actor’s filmography. Enjoy the reading.

Five streaming films directed and / or starring Chris Rock

Lethal weapon 4

Head of State

The other dirty last destination

2 days in New York

Spiral – Saw’s legacy

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)

First part in a mainstream film for Chris Rock, who shares the screen with the iconic protagonists Danny Glover And Mel Gibsonwith the splendid Rene Russo in support. Directed by a great and versatile craftsman that he was Richard Donner, Lethal Weapon 4 closes (for the moment?) the franchise with class and a good dose of fun, obviously in action sauce. Rock just does not look bad as a comic shoulder, far from it. Available on Rakuten TV, Google Play, Apple Itunes, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video, NOW.

Head of State (2003)

Written, directed and obviously starring Rock, Head of State it turns out to be a political comedy that anticipates by a few years the great cultural and social revolution represented by Barack Obama. Rock, however, does it in her way, through a film that is unleashed at times but also corrosive, lashing towards not only conservative America but also that which believes itself to be liberal, but is still steeped in racism even if she does not know it. Head of State entertains, intrigues and asks questions that still today certainly have not been given a satisfactory answer … Available on KILOSAmazon Prime Video.

The Other Dirty Last Goal (2005)

In the ranks of films made for the pure entertainment of the general public this is undoubtedly the most entertaining. Updated remake of the prison / sports classic directed by Robert Aldrich, The other dirty last destination cement the alchemy between Rock and the protagonist Adam Sandler. With Burt Reynolds – hero of the original – cast as a coach, the film becomes a blast to watch, edited and performed with absolute expertise for the genre. A guilty pleasure to be devoured in one go. Available on CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, NetflixAmazon Prime Video.

2 days in New York (2012)

2 days in New York: The Italian trailer of the film – HD

Elegant and neurotic excursion into sophisticated comedy. Julie Delpy chooses Chris Rock as the co-star of his previous one, very successful 2 days in Paris. The result is equally bubbly, clever and comical and capable of ridiculing cultural differences and stereotypes between French and Americans once again. 2 days in New York demonstrates Delpy’s inspiration as an author but also Rock’s ability to accommodate her tone and style. Proof of a very Mauritian actor, especially in his lightness. Available on CHILI, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video.

Spiral – Saw’s Legacy (2021)

Spiral – The Legacy of Saw: The Official Italian Film Trailer – HD

We close with the sequel / reboot of Saw strongly supported by Rock, who also wrote it. Spiral – Saw’s legacy behind the horror / thriller facade contains a very specific social critique of police corruption and abuse. Spectacularly, the film works well, and the commitment in the background does not hurt. Samuel L. Jackson in support then it is a plus for sure. Fun and gore at the right point. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video.