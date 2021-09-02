The best streaming movies of icon Keanu Reeves

The legendary protagonist of Matrix and Point Break turns 57 today. Here are five streaming titles that have made him a star loved by audiences around the world.

The icon of the cinema ofaction And science fiction Keanu Reeves, the actor who probably more than any other wrote the history of contemporary genre cinema. Never taking himself too seriously, film after film, Reeves has built an impressive filmography, studded with cult films as well as obviously huge box office hits. It should be remembered, however, that the interpreter was not only a machine for box-office successes: in his career he has also collaborated with authors of the caliber of Bernardo Bertolucci (Little Buddha), Richard Linklater (A Scanner Darkly) And Gus Van Sant (Beautiful and damned). Some others you find them in the five streaming movies selected to tell an exciting career. Obviously waiting for Matrix 4 And John Wick 4…Enjoy the reading.

Five great hits in streaming starring Keanu Reeves

Point Break – Break point

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Speed

Matrix

John Wick 2

Point Break (1991)

Probably still today the cult film of the Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow (The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty). The tense action movie starring the agent infiltrated in the band of surfers who rob banks is a perfect product for its time, adrenaline-pumping and syncopated. Reeves vs. Patrick Swayze it presents itself as a virile and sexy cinematic duel, which enchants and exalts audiences from all over the world. Films to see for an evening of muscular and “male” escapist cinema. But Bigelow did a lot better afterwards Point Break… Available on Rakuten TV, KILOS, Google Play, Apple Itunes, TIMVision, NOW.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

Called by the Titanic Francis Ford Coppola to play Jonathan Harker, Reeves finds himself in a duet with such pure talent actors Gary Oldman And Winona Ryder. The Bram Stoker’s Dracula lets explode the visionary nature of the author of Apocalypse Now in a riot of ideas that praise the history of cinema, from the silent to the gallery of special effects and tricks. A sumptuous film in form, throbbing in the romanticism of the vampire and his beloved Mina. Three technical Oscars for a work that is still exciting and avant-garde today. When mainstream cinema still had a personal vision and willing to take risks … Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, NOW.

Speed ​​(1994)

The unleashed action of Jan de Bont immediately turns into one of the surprises of the American and international box office. And with good reason, why Speed turns out to be a tight and beautifully organized thriller, tense and gripping in action scenes. Next to Reeves the neo-star Sandra Bullock and an exceptional “villain” like the never forgotten Dennis Hopper. Two technical Oscars and the total approval of critics and audiences. Another exploit for Reeves. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, Disney +.

Matrix (1999)

Matrix: the trailer of the film

The dystopian science fiction masterpiece that marked a generation and advanced the history of genre cinema by elevating it to auteur cinema. the Wachowski sisters they build an innovative and incredible visual system on a perfectly cadenced story. Matrix it is a film that does not age, incredibly contemporary and unsurpassed in terms of aesthetics. The second chapter has a portentous final sequence, while the third is just a confusing and superficially spectacular conclusion. Sin. The original wins four Academy Awards. In the cast Laurence Fishburne And Carrie-Anne Moss. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Infinity +, Apple Itunes, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video.

John Wick 2 (2017)

John Wick 2: The Italian trailer of the film – HD

Instead of the first chapter (rather overrated in our opinion) we chose the second episode since the staging of Chad Stahelski it is sublimated in a rarefied and surprising vision of action, using the dominant colors at an expressionist level. John Wick 2 in fact it reveals itself and with full merit a huge success with the public, and even the critics appreciate it. A luxury shooter, insightful and full of precious aesthetic founds. The third episode also follows the directions of this one, and does not fail. Admirable genre product, with a precise and winning idea of ​​cinema. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play.