the best streaming movies starring commissioned killers

Today we turn our cinephile attention to the chiaroscuro figure of the commissioned assassin. Genre cinema, especially the stars and stripes, has somehow made him a character full of ambiguous charm. The often imaginative planning and unscrupulous execution of these types of characters has proved to be the inspiration for numerous successful thrillers, among which are obviously the five. streaming movies listed below. Enjoy the reading.

Five cult movies in streaming starring commissioned assassins

The day of the jackal

The three days of the Condor

Léon

Collateral

It is not a country for old people

Day of the Jackal (1973)

A great classic director like Fred Zinnemann brings to the big screen the adaptation of the literary masterpiece signed by Frederick Forsyth. Edward Fox in the part of the soulless killer it is a concentration of dark and icy charm. A political thriller of enormous cinematic bill, which metaphorically reflects the social and political turmoil of the period. In the cast also a superb Michael Lonsdale. The day of the jackal it is a film to be absolutely recovered, it is a jewel of 70s tension. Available on KILOS, Apple Itunes.

Three Days of the Condor (1975)

One of the true Hollywood masterpieces of the decade, a thriller that starts with a scene of violence as silent as it is terrifying, a moment of cinema that is still thrilling today. The killer played by an immeasurable Max von Sydow when on stage he steals the screen a Robert Redfordwhich is absolutely not easy. The three days of the Condor is directed by Sydney Pollack with an unparalleled sense of the genre, a product that elevates itself to auteur cinema thanks to a perfect vision and storytelling time. One of the greatest spy films in the history of cinema. If not the greatest. Available on Infinity +, Amazon Prime Video.

Léon (1994)

How much cinematic vigor in the cult movie directed by Luc Besson! The filmmaker certainly does not go for the subtle but builds a pyrotechnic and tight show, where Jean Reno is the master but to remain impressed are also the rookie Natalie Portman and the author “villain” played by Gary Oldman. Léon it is the personal and testosteronic vision of its author, who works on the genre in his own way, reconstructing it according to the directives of the French way of understanding the story. A huge, overflowing, heartfelt and ultimately moving film. A hired killer with a heart of gold, in the most human sense of the word. Available on Rakuten TVCHILI, Apple Itunes.

Collateral (2004)

Collateral: The Official Movie Trailer

A film so dense that it transcends action and becomes a metaphor, a profound discourse on the meaning of the actions we perform, especially those of every day that we are no longer used to giving weight to. Collateral it is a primarily human challenge between two men lost in the night. Tom Cruise in the part of the assassin Vincent is at the peak of his potential, Jamie Foxx he supports the proof with a personal and painful interpretation. Anthology scenes and an ending that is a classic. We write it once again: the masterpiece of Michael Mann. What did he do with it … Available on Rakuten TV, Google PlayCHILI, Apple Itunes, TIMVisionAmazon Prime Video.

No Country for Old Men (2007)

No Country for Old Men: Trailer of the film directed by the Coen brothers

The Anton Chigurh strikingly portrayed by Javier Bardem (Oscar as a supporting character) is the most terrifying and hypnotic representation of the theory of chance (or chaos) of cinema Coen brothers. And perhaps for this very reason It is not a country for old people is one of their best films, because form and content interpenetrate to form an incredible mix: so perfect is the vision, so crazy is the transposition of the novel by Cormac McCarthy. Genre cinema elevated to the nth degree, or rather to art. With an ending that is still magnificently indecipherable today… Available on Rakuten TV, Google Play, CHILI, Apple Itunes, NetflixTIMVision, Amazon Prime Video.