The best streaming movies starring Emily Watson

The unforgettable protagonist of The Waves of Destiny turns 55 today. Here are 5 streaming films to retrace a career made of excellent collaborations.

Emily Watson she is one of the very few performers who wrote a fundamental page in the history of cinema right from her debut. At least of the contemporary one. We are obviously talking about de The waves of fate, mighty melodrama shot by Lars von Trier in 1996. After obtaining the Grand Jury Prize in Cannes, the film gave Watson the first Oscar nomination of her career (the second would be obtained a few years later for Hilary and Jackie). Unfortunately The Waves of Destiny is not available for streaming in Italy – why is there very little of von Trier’s films? – but the five streaming movies chosen to pay homage to the English actress who turns 55 today, however, fully testify to her skill. Enjoy the reading.

Five streaming movies starring Emily Watson

The Boxer

Gosford Park

Drunk with love

Red Dragon

Equilibrium

The Boxer (1997)

The dazzling melodrama directed by Jim Sheridan Watson opposes none other than a Daniel Day-Lewis, and the actress absolutely does not look bad, far from it. The Boxer it becomes vibrant especially in the scenes in which the alchemy between the two actors is released. Between civil commitment and sports film, a genre product capable of thrilling, centered on a love story between an ordinary woman and an anti-hero who is never willing to bend. Tearing. Available on KILOS, Google Play, Apple Itunes, NOW.

Gosford Park (2001)

The great Robert Altman chooses Watson to insert her in one of the greatest choral cast of our time: written by Julian Fellowes (that of Downton Abbey which wins the Oscar for this script), Gosford Park it is a concentrate of formal elegance combined with a story that allows each actor to excel. Helen Mirren, Maggie Smith, Clive Owen and many others in a refined and subtle work, a great example of literary cinema that can also become a superfine psychological study. We are on the side of the masterpiece. Available on Rakuten TV, KILOS, Infinity +, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video.

Drunk in Love (2002)

The most poetic and gentle interpretation of Watson’s career comes thanks to Paul Thomas Anderson, who wants her to co-star alongside Adam Sandler of this out of tune and surreal romantic comedy, which tells of our times and how dystonic they are. Bow soundtrack and a great one Philip Seymour Hoffman as a quack antagonist. Drunk with love wins the best direction in Cannes, a playful and delightfully loving jewel of cinema. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video.

Red Dragon (2002)

A brief but fundamental part allows Watson to play crazy duets with the serial-killer Ralph Fiennes. Inspired by the novel by Thomas Harris, Red Dragon see Edward Norton And Anthony Hopkins bring back the insane detective / psychiatrist couple we had loved in Manhunter from Michael Mann. This is undoubtedly a less authorial product, but it amuses and entertains with indubitable cinematic strength. Show for gutsy adults who can handle blood… Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, Amazon Prime Video, NOW.

Equilibrium (2003)

We close with a little-known science fiction film that exalted us at the time. An explicit homage to Fahrenheit 451 from Truffaut / Bradbury in which Watson plays a couple of wonderful scenes with the protagonist Christian Bale. Sean Bean in support is very remarkable. Almost all shot at EUR in Rome, Equilibrium it is a great little gem of action and negative utopia mixed properly. Too bad that the director hasn’t done anything of this high level anymore. Available on CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, TIMVision.