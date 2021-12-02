The best streaming movies starring Lucy Liu

The legendary interpreter of O-Ren Ishii in the first Kill Bill turns 53 today. 5 streaming movies that made her a star.

Today we celebrate the birthday (53 candles) of Lucy Liu, actress who while finding success on television thanks to such series Ally McBeal and Elementary however, he lived a glorious film season, especially between the two millennia. With her decidedly out-of-the-ordinary stage presence and a marked predisposition to corrosive comedy, Liu has made some of the funniest and most iconoclastic titles of that period, as evidenced by the five streaming movies chosen to pay her our admired homage. Enjoy the reading.

Payback: Porter’s Revenge (1999)

In the role of the “dominatrix” who spanks the “bad guy” Gregg Henry Liu leaves an indelible mark in the hilarious action starring Mel Gibson. Directed by the Academy Award winner Brian Helgeland (screenwriter of LA Confidential And Mystic River), Payback – Porter’s Revenge is an action-movie as simple in the plot as it is breezy and irreverent in the staging. Maria Bello, Kris Kristofferson, David Paymer and other notable characteristics then properly season a genre product of sure impact. Very effective for an evening full of bullets and black humor. Available on KILOS, Google Play, Infinity +, Apple Itunes, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video.

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

The film adaptation of the cult TV series of the same name is a wild action comedy packed with gimmicks both in history and in staging. McG directs Liu with the right spirit, Drew Barrymore And Cameron Diaz in a surprising, enjoyable, at times really cheeky film. Charlie’s Angels it turns out to be a huge success with the public and even the critics appreciate it, rightly we would dare to say. In support of an icon such as Bill Murray. Overflowing film. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, NOW.

Chicago (2002)

Splendid, lively, sulphurous participation in the musical of Rob Marshall inspired by the genius of Bob Fosse which won six Academy Awards including Best Film of the Year. Chicago at times it is a wild and vibrant film, which immerses the viewer in a truly hypnotic vortex of sounds, images and bodies. Richard Gere, Renée Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones (Oscar for her) e Queen Latifah make up an amazing cast, for a film conceived and created with extreme care. Available on CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, Amazon Prime Video.

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Here is the role that is worth a career, which defines an icon. O-Ren Ishii is the flagship of an absolute cult film, in which Uma Thurman master his character and his thirst for revenge with absolute mastery. Kill Bill: volume 1 reaches the aesthetic peaks of the cinema of Quentin Tarantino, unravels like a stylized and explosive action until the final legendary duel. A film that you learn to love over time, absolute genius and cinema free from any convention. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, NOW.

Slevin – Criminal Pact (2006)

The hilarious cinephile puzzle directed by Paul McGuigan sees the protagonist’s girlfriend Liu Josh Hartnett, a very well matched couple full of chemistry. Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman, Ben Kingsley make up the perfect cast of a thriller with a truly successful final surprise, an effervescent game of mirrors with lightning-fast dialogues. To be enjoyed in one breath, Slevin – Criminal Pact: this is entertainment cinema of the highest order. Very original. Available on CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, Amazon Prime Video.