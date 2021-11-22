The best streaming movies starring Mark Ruffalo

The MCU star as Bruce Banner / Hulk turns 54 today. Here are five streaming titles to celebrate a career that earned him three Oscar nominations.

Thanks to a filmography that, alternating leading roles with others as a follower, has allowed him to work with many of the great contemporary filmmakers, Mark Ruffalo has become one of the most loved and highly regarded actors in Hollywood. And with full merit, as it is an absolutely crystalline talent, incredibly capable of varying between genres and always remaining credible. Many of the best stars and stripes feature films of the new millennium have Mark Ruffalo in their cast, as evidenced by the five streaming movies selected below to celebrate him on his fifty-fourth birthday. Since then he entered the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) in the role of Bruce Banner / Hulk, Mark Ruffalo has established himself as one of the great stars of the world firmament. So here are our favorite films starring the three-time Oscar nominee.

Five great streaming movies starring Mark Ruffalo

Collateral

Zodiac

Shutter Island

Foxcatcher

The Spotlight case

Collateral (2004)

Collateral: The Official Movie Trailer

Available to Michael Mann for the sensational metropolitan thriller set in a single Los Angeles night, Mark Ruffalo paints the role of a “tough” policeman but capable of understanding situations and personalities, the only one truly on the trail of the hired killer Tom Cruise and his hostage Jamie Foxx. A gritty and nuanced test, tragic in its own way. Shot entirely digitally, Collateral shows us a desolate City of Angels populated by lonely souls, a great nihilistic portrait in the best genre cinema. Mann’s masterpiece. Available on Rakuten TV, KILOS, Google Play, Apple Itunes, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video.

Zodiac (2007)

Zodiac: The Official Italian Trailer of the Film

In the grandiose historical fresco directed by David Fincher about the cops and reporters who hunted down the Zodiac Assassin, one of the serial-killers ever captured in America, Ruffalo plays with histrionics a detective who is said to have inspired the character of Steve McQueen in Bullitt. Torrential and wonderfully orchestrated work, Zodiac also has in its cast Robert Downey Jr., Jake Gyllenhaal, Chloe Sevigny and many others. Great study of characters and work on the realism of the investigations. A great precursor to the series Mindhunters If we want. Available on Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video.

Shutter Island (2009)

Shutter Island: The trailer for the film by Martin Scorsese, with Leonardo Di Caprio

Perfect shoulder of the painful and dazzling protagonist Leonardo Dicaprio, Mark Ruffalo scores another excellent collaboration like the one with the titanic Martin Scorsese. Thriller with an incredibly powerful staging, especially in the first part, Shutter Island is one of the most underrated feature films by the great New York director, a melancholy and terrifying dissertation on what the mind can concoct to escape pain. The sound work is incredible. Sumptuous film in vision and troubled in the heart. Very beautifull. Available on CHILI, Infinity +, Apple Itunes, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video, NOW.

Foxcatcher (2014)

Foxcatcher: The Italian trailer of the film – HD

At the service of a Bennett Miller inspired and extremely lucid in staging the tragedy that really happened. Ruffalo offers what we believe is the best proof of his career. A human and vibrant performance, which earned him an Oscar nomination but should also have brought him the statuette. Without any doubt. Also performed beautifully by Steve Carell And Channing Tatum, Foxcatcher it is a livid and stylized drama, a film in which a perfect staging rests on an extremely siphoned narrative progression. Masterful work. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI.

The Spotlight case (2015)

The Spotlight Case: The Italian trailer of the film – HD

Another Oscar nomination as a supporting actor for Ruffalo, who plays one of the journalists of the leading team intent on investigating pedophile priests in the Boston area. The Spotlight case wins the statuette for best film and for the original screenplay, a very high example of cinema of civil commitment that also becomes a magnificent narrative construction on how investigative journalism is done. Michael Keaton, Liev Schreiber, Rachel McAdams, Stanley Tucci they are the other main actors of a beautiful and necessary film. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, Netflix, TIMVision, NOW.