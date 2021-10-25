The best streaming movies starring Mathieu Amalric

The French actor and director turns 56 today. Five streaming titles to explain an original and not obvious talent.

Today we aim our cinephile gaze beyond the Alps to pay homage to an actor and director who in recent years has proved to be one of the most original and courageous in the transalpine film scene (but not only …), that is Mathieu Amalric. After establishing himself in his homeland, Amalric began a series of international collaborations that led him to work with authors of the caliber of Steven Spielberg, David Cronenberg and Wes Anderson, as evidenced by the five streaming movies selected to wish him happy 56th birthday. Winner of the Best Director Award at Cannes thanks to his scheming Tour, Amalric was also one of the “villains” of the James Bond saga in Quantum of Solace, unfortunately not one of the most successful titles in the franchise. Here is therefore the best of the career of a refined artist capable of giving the best both in authorial productions and in the more commercial cinema. Enjoy the reading.

Five streaming films starring Mathieu Amalric

Munich

The diving suit and the butterfly

Cosmopolis

Grand Budapest Hotel

Sound of Metal

Munich (2006)

Perhaps the most pessimistic and livid film of Steven Spielberg, but also one of his best in terms of pure staging. Story that stars the group of secret agents of the Mossad charged with eliminating the instigators of the massacre of Israeli athletes that took place at the 1972 Munich Olympics, Munich it has a precise and cutting script, on which a portentous mise-en-scene rests. Amalric participates with a small but fundamental role, that of a member of the powerful family he helps Eric Bana and his to vanquish the terrorists. Oscar nomination for Best Picture, Direction and Adaptation among others. Cinema that writes history already written in blood. Of innocent and non-innocent. Available on Rakuten TV, Google Play, Apple itunes, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video.

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly (2007)

Called by Julian Schnabel to interpret the true story of Jean Domenique Bauby, editor of the magazine Elle who, following a stroke, remains totally paralyzed, apart from his left eye. And despite this, the man manages to demonstrate an excruciating and powerful vitality, helped by the women who are next to him to love him or even simply look after him. The diving suit and the butterfly is one of the most exciting films of the decade, and this is thanks to the magnificent performance of Amalric, painful in showing the character’s infirmity. Oscar nomination for best director among others for a drama without pietism but with a great will to live. And suffer while living. From applause. Available on Rakuten TV, Amazon Prime Video.

Cosmopolis (2012)

Cosmopolis: The Official Italian Trailer

Another excellent collaboration thanks to one of the most extreme films of David Cronenberg, which absolutely deserves to be re-evaluated. A hallucinating and paradoxically realistic journey in a New York on the verge of social collapse. Adaptation of the book by Don De Lillo, Cosmopolis he travels within an aesthetic track that makes sound work something extreme and innovative. Everything is dystonic noise in the film, starting from the social gathering places. Robert Pattinson, Paul Giamatti, Juliette Binoche they are Amalric’s companions in an urban road-movie, of the mind that turns into controlled madness. Brilliant and glacial. Available on Rakuten TV, Google Play, Apple itunes, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video, Rai Play.

Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

Grand Budapest Hotel: The Italian trailer of the film by Wes Anderson – HD

Only having entered a prestigious cast like that of the film directed by Wes Anderson it is a recognition worthy of an entire career. And Amalric proves to be one of the most extroverted actors, capable of expressing himself at the same level as stars such as Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, Saoirse Ronan and all the others. But Grand Budapest Hotel it is the triumph of a great man Ralph Fiennes in light version. suave, magnificent chauffeur of the hotel that gives the title to this Oscar-nominated film along with the director, who gets four statuettes for the extraordinary staging. With The Tenenbaums in our opinion the masterpiece of Wes Anderson. Available on Rakuten TV, Google Play, Apple itunes, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video, Disney +.

Sound of Metal (2020)

Sound of Metal: The Official Movie Trailer – HD

A short but intense role in one of the best surprises of last year. Father who tries to rebuild the relationship with his daughter and save her from her psychological, Amalric gives us a magnificent duet with the equally perfect protagonist Riz Ahmed, not surprisingly nominated for an Oscar. Sound of Metal avoid any dramatic excess to tell the physical impairment and the feeling of being on the margins of society, constantly on the verge of physical and mental collapse. Excellent film written with care and performed with absolute dedication. Available on Rakuten TV, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video.