The best streaming movies starring Sam Rockwell

With his acting style always vaguely dazed and the air of someone who prefers never to take himself too seriously, Sam Rockwell has established himself as one of the most beloved actors on today’s American film scene. His ability to always be effective regardless of genre, tone or type of production in which he participates have made him a trusted character over the years, both when he is the main performer and in the feature films in which he works as a support. . And just as a supporting actor Sam Rockwell won an Oscar and got another nomination. The five streaming movies that we have selected to wish him happy birthday – 53 years – show how much this actor has made a fundamental mark in cinema. contemporary. Enjoy the reading.

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002)

The debut behind the camera of George Clooney gives Rockwell the first real leading role and definitely imposes him on international attention. Confessions of a Dangerous Mind it is a fascinating biopic because it mixes tones, fascinations, styles. Some moments of deliberately retro cinema are irresistible and confirm the intelligence of both the filmmaker and the actor, who wins the award in Berlin for male interpretation. Also in the cast is a fascinating one Julia Roberts. Available on KILOS, Apple Itunes, Netflix.

Moon (2009)

The directorial debut of Duncan Jones it establishes itself as one of the most electrifying and poetic of the new millennium. In Moon we see a Sam Rockwell absolute protagonist, an astronaut left behind in a space base reflecting on mortality and the meaning of life itself. Moon immediately becomes an object of worship, and fully confirms how science fiction should be: poetry, reflection, study of psychology and the human soul. Unforgettable movie. Available on Rakuten TV, KILOS, Google Play, Apple Itunes, Amazon Prime Video.

Three Billboards in Ebbing, Missouri (2017)

Back to work with Martin McDonagh after the discontinuous Seven psychopaths, Rockwell puts himself at the service of a drama in strong colors written beautifully but above all interpreted by an excellent cast: Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Peter Dinklage, John Hawkes they turn out to be a group of actors perfect for rendering Three posters in Ebbing, Missouri a memorable feature film. The Oscars for Best Actress and the one at Rockwell arrive. The actor will receive a second nomination the following year in the same category thanks to Vice from Adam McKay, where he plays President George Bush Jr. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video, Disney +.

Richard Jewell (2019)

Another excellent collaboration for Rockwell, this time with the legendary Clint Eastwood in one of his most underrated and melancholy films. The biopic about the guard who saved many lives from the attack at the Atlanta ’96 Olympic Games only to be suspected of the crime itself is a drama of enormous emotional impact, which stages characters in chiaroscuro and moral and civil dilemmas on which our society needs to think seriously. Richard Jewell sees a notable protagonist Paul Walter Hauser, with the support of Kathy Bates, Jon Hamm, Olivia Wilde and of course Rockwell as the lawyer who defended Jewell. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video, NOW.

Jojo Rabbit (2019)

In the much-celebrated Oscar-winning comedy for adaptation Sam Rockwell is by far the best thing, a disenchanted, scoundrel Nazi hierarch who commands a ramshackle and incompetent training camp for young recruits. He is the real corrosive soul of Jojo Rabbit, which he also sees in the cast Scarlett Johansson, Thomasin Mckenzie, Stephen Merchant and the director himself Taika Waititi in the role of Adolf Hitler, an imaginary friend of the young protagonist. A feature film with good moments and excellent interpretations. As written, that of Rockwell above all. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, TIMVision.