the best streaming movies starring the eternal “White Duke”

The star who passed away in 2016 has created a series of works of undoubted quality. Here are his five streaming movies that we love.

Tomorrow David Bowie he would have turned 74. The glam-rock icon who died in 2016 has always loved cinema, indulging in it sparingly and choosing her appearances on the big screen with care and majestic aesthetic sense. For this reason, Bowie’s acting career is incredibly studded with cult titles, as evidenced by the five magnificent streaming movies chosen to pay him our heartfelt homage. The quality of these works is undoubted: just think that from the five we have had to omit, for example Furyo (1983) by Nagisa Oshima, an intense war drama that wrote a great page in the cinema of that decade. So here is what we most loved about the unforgettable “White Duke” when he decided to put himself in front of the camera. Enjoy the reading.

The Man Who Fell to Earth

Miriam wakes up at midnight

Labyrinth – Where everything is possible

The last temptation of Christ

The Prestige

The Man Who Fell to Earth (1976)

The Man Who Fell to Earth: Restored Version Trailer – HD

Bowie’s acting debut sees him star in one of the most successful films by a visionary and iconoclastic genius who was Nicolas Roeg. Neither The Man Who Fell to Earth the filmmaker is very good at exploiting the star’s magnetism, creating an enigmatic and fascinating character. A cult-movie full of visual ideas and committed to a humanist philosophy. One of the great science fiction films of the 70s. Available on KILOS.

Miriam wakes up at midnight (1983)

The directorial debut of Tony Scott allows Bowie to play two holy monsters like Catherine Deneuve And Susan Sarandon. And he does it with his persuasive and irresistible style. Self Miriam wakes up at midnight proves to be one of the most stylish and successful vampire-movies ever, the credit is also his. Magnificent movie to watch and distressing like few others. Available on CHILI, Google Play, TIMVision.

Labyrinth – Where Everything Is Possible (1986)

Labyrinth – Where Anything Is Possible: Jennifer Connelly and Brian Henson remember the film

The meeting with another absolute genius which he was Jim Henson it could only lead to a feature film destined to be remembered over the decades. Starring an enchanting Jennifer Connelly, Labyrinth – Where everything is possible is a dark tale full of fantastic creatures and with a Mephistophelic and electrifying Bowie. A real labyrinth of wonder, the cinema that rises to the poetry of the imagination. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play.

The Last Temptation of Christ (1988)

A single sequence, the one in which he plays Pilate, which leaves an indelible mark in a feature film of extremely rare emotional power. Directed by a Martin Scorsese passionate and sanguine, The last temptation of Christ it becomes a human parable that wants to tell man before the divine. A Willem Dafoe perfect as a protagonist, great supporting actors like Harvey Keitel And Barbara Hershey. A visionary and inspired film, one of the author’s great masterpieces capable of shaking and tearing the heart. Almost literally. Available on CHILI, Google Play.

The Prestige (2006)

The Prestige: The Official Italian Film Trailer

The best movie of Christopher Nolan, the most suffered interpretation of Bowie, a Nikola Tesla who already knows what his destiny will be as misunderstood despite the absolute genius. The Prestige it is a sumptuous work in form and very dense in content, which it sees Christian Bale at its best to cope with one Hugh Jackman delusional and painful. Scarlett Johansson, Rebecca Hall, Andy Serkis and the legendary Michael Caine in support. Refined and dramatic play of mirrors. Magnificent auteur cinema and mainstream at the same time. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Infinity +, Apple Itunes, Amazon Prime Video.