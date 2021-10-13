The best streaming movies to celebrate Sacha Baron Cohen’s 50th anniversary

Borat turns half a century today. Here are five streaming titles to celebrate the artist who created the character, an actor capable of earning three Oscar nominations.

It turns 50 today Sacha Baron Cohen, one of the most iconoclastic and irreverent artists of our years. His characters, very far from politically correct, first made the history of TV and then reached the cinema. Borat in particular has turned into a social phenomenon capable of shaking, arguing and obviously smiling millions of viewers around the world. But Sacha Baron Cohen has shown himself over time also an actor capable of getting out of his own characters and obtaining consensus from the public and critics, as demonstrated by the five streaming movies chosen to pay homage to him. To collaborate with authors of the caliber of Martin Scorsese, Tim Burton and Aaron Sorkin you need to have talent, stage presence and flexibility, and the artist has fully demonstrated this, so much so that he has been nominated for an Oscar three times. So here is the best of the career of Sacha BAron Cohen, a tightrope walker and histrionist of our times. Enjoy the reading.

Sacha Baron Cohen’s Top Five Streaming Movies

Borat

Sweeney Todd – The evil barber of Fleet Street

Hugo Cabret

Les Misérables

The Chicago Trial 7

Borat (2006)

The film, shot as if it were a hidden camera, was very popular with audiences all over the world, so much so that it easily exceeded 100 million dollars in box office in the United States alone. cheeky, radical, corrosive and irreverent. Borat it puts the bigoted and violent right-wing America to shame. A panacea in which it is impossible not to laugh out loud, which earns the Oscar nomination for best original screenplay. Available on KILOS, Apple Itunes, TIMVision.

Sweeney Todd – The Devilish Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Sweeney Todd – The Evil Barber of Fleet Street: Trailer of the film directed by Tim Burton with Johnny Depp

A brief role but played with enormous stage presence in the most livid and bloodied film of Tim Burton, a nightmare that pays tribute to Hammer by bringing the classic musical to cinema. Johnny Depp And Helena Bonham Carter they are the protagonists of a visually sumptuous work, magnificently scenographed by Dante Ferretti Oscar winner. Sweeney Todd – The evil barber of Fleet Street confirms that Burton can be dark and charming when he remembers it … Available on Rakuten TV, KILOS, Google Play, Apple Itunes, TIMVision.

Hugo Cabret (2011)

Hugo Cabret: The new Italian trailer for Martin Scorsese’s film

Cinematic fable of almost disconcerting aesthetic beauty, a riot of visual ideas that Martin Scorsese stages with a free and joyful vision. Hugo Cabret in addition to Sacha Baron Cohen sees in the cast Jude Law, Ben Kingsley, Michael Stuhlbarg and many other big names. A crazy 3D for a feature film that is at times truly moving. An avalanche of well-deserved technical Oscars, including another to Ferretti. A pleasure for the eye and for the soul. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video, Rai Play.

Les Misérables (2012)

Les Misérables: The official Italian trailer in HD

Another musical for the actor in a stellar cast that sees protagonists Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway, Amanda Seyfried, Eddie Redmayne. Portentous staging of Tom Hooper for a powerful and contemporary adaptation, with musical moments from anthology that lead Hathaway to the Oscar as a supporting character. Les Misérables becomes a great success with audiences and critics for a sparkling feature film, a worthy exponent of a genre that is increasingly difficult to achieve. Available on Rakuten TV, Google Play, Apple Itunes, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video, NOW.

The trial of Chicago 7 (2020)

The Chicago 7 Trial: The New Official Italian Film Trailer – HD

The film about the trial of the alleged perpetrators of the riots at the 1968 Democratic convention presents us with a Aaron Sorkin writer and director more staid than usual but the same insightful, precise and cutting edge. Sacha Baron Cohen unleashes a sumptuous and layered performance that leads him to an Oscar nomination for supporting actor. The trial of the Chiacago 7 it unfolds as an enormous example of civil cinema that nevertheless remains faithful to an idea of ​​mainstream storytelling and representation. Lots of Oscar nominations, no statuettes. mah … Available on Netflix.