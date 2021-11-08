The best streaming movies written by Richard Curtis, “master” of Contemporary British comedy

The screenwriter of Four Weddings and a Funeral and the author of Love Actually turns 65 today. Five streaming titles to celebrate his career.

We devote our attention today and the usual five streaming movies to Richard Curtis, writer and director of some of the most successful British romantic comedies of our time. The author, who turns 65 today, has developed a writing method that mixes typically Anglo-Saxon humor with very often original situations, non-stereotyped characters and always comic situations with incredible coherence. There are many cult films that bear the signature of Curtis, who over the years has revived his winning “formula” by adding variants capable of guaranteeing success with audiences and critics. So here are the titles that in our opinion represent the best of the cinematographic production of a refined pen and sometimes endowed with ferocious irony. Enjoy the reading.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

The first cult title written by Curtis and directed by a very inspired Mike Newell instantly becomes the romantic comedy that defines the 90s. A screenplay articulated in stages that sees characters that one cannot help but fall in love with, with all their very British flaws. Hugh Grant And Andie McDowell they are the perfect protagonists of the romantic story while supporting Kristin Scott-Thomas, John Hannah and all the others work as high-class character actors. Four weddings and a funeral earns an Oscar nomination for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay. One of a kind romantic comedy. Available on Apple Itunes, NOW.

Notting Hill (1999)

Notting Hill: The Official Movie Trailer

In our opinion, this is Curtis’ masterpiece script, a romantic comedy with two very sweet protagonists and a reversal of roles that could not be better developed. And then, as always, the group of supporting actors is unstoppable, starting from Rhys Ifans. But Notting Hill and especially Julia Roberts And Hugh Grant, an irresistible couple of lovers with scenes of brazen romanticism and capable of melting the heart every time. The sequence of the interviews is then pure comic genius. A feature film to be reviewed at least once a month. And not just for lovers … Available on Rakuten TV, KILOS, Google Play, Apple Itunes, Netflix, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video, NOW.

Love Actually (2003)

Love Actually – The love really: the trailer of the film

The debut behind the camera allows Curtis to make another romantic and articulate cult-movie, as it mixes various love stories in many and different forms. Love Actually – Love really possesses moments of great emotional cinema, such as the “silent” declaration of love by Andrew Wiggins to Keira Knightley, and is based on an amazing cast that also includes the usual Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Laura Linney, Alan Rickman, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Bill Nighy. Movies of good feelings and soft emotions. In its own way an object of veneration. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Apple Itunes, TIMVision, Amazon Prime Video.

War Horse (2011)

War Horse: The new Italian trailer of Steven Spielberg’s film

With Lee Hall, Curtis writes the film adaptation of the novel written by Michael Morpurgo. Steven Spielberg directs a very complex narrative film, which follows the story of a horse during the First World War. War Horse it alternates great spectacularity with moments of strong emotional charge: a wavering but absolutely fascinating work, which nonetheless confirms Curtis’ versatility in dealing with film genres. Available on CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, Amazon Prime Video.

A matter of time (2013)

A matter of time: The new official Italian trailer in HD

Another direction that uses a science fiction idea to create an endless romantic melodrama. Matter of time sees a very good Domhnall Gleeson develop the ability to travel through time to conquer Rachel McAdams. Curtis’s film works with the sci-fi stereotype with commendable grace and delicacy, alternating comedy and dramatic moments with great balance. Another highly regarded title that once again sees a superb Bill Nighy in support. Available on Rakuten TV, CHILI, Google Play, Apple Itunes, NOW.