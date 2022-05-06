The best summer combination: wide jeans and halter tops

no one like Missoni to make a good print, after all, it was precisely their mastery of making patterns and mixing colors that made them famous in the seventies. That was precisely what they delivered in their sensual Spring-Summer 2022 collectionbetween his tiny microtops and bras in vibrant hues, a halter top with zigzag prints was the ideal match for some wide hip jeans and some strappy heel sandals. This the perfect look to go to the office and later for drinks with your friends

Wide leg jeans with folded hem and denim halter tops

Spring-Summer 2022 Collection, Blumarine. Photo: Courtesy.

Denim, on denim, on denim… if in the 2000s nobody resisted the denim, not now. Blumarine, the Italian brand that has taken the fashion world (and generation Z) by storm, knows that this is precisely what the young and nostalgic want to see. The other key reason? The butterflies. the fury of the butterflies largely caused by Mariah Carey is being revived at the hands of Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo. Just look at this denim halter top and the loose-fit rolled-hem jeansa style trick that women love fashion experts. Just seeing this Y2K combination makes us listen Oops I Did It Again of Britney Spears in our heads.

Patched Wide Leg Jeans and Crochet Halter Tops