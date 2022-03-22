The best Super Mario games for handheld consoles

Throughout its history, Mario has starred in numerous games for the handheld market. From themed consoles until adventures with nothing to envy to the tabletop ones, the plumber can boast of being the visible face of many titles that fans remember fondly. For this reason, today we compile the most remembered adventures of him in a field in which he has almost four decades of experience. Beware, in this selection you will only find games belonging to the main branch and some other surprise of systems you may not expect.

The most remembered Super Mario games for the portable market

Game & Watch: Mario the Juggler (1991)

Long before he had his own commemorative console, the plumber he was already making his first steps in this original system. Even though Mario the Juggler It was not his first foray into portable terrain, an honor that belongs to bombs away and Cement Factoryarriving at the height of the character meant that became an instant hit. The design of the Game & Watch, the simplicity of its premise and its affordable price caused Mario the Juggler It was the first great portable triumph of the character.

Game Boy: Super Mario Land 2 – 6 Golden Coins (1992)

A year later, Nintendo released the sequel to Super Mario Land. With 6 Golden Coinsthe company alluded to the simplest premise in the sector: “more is better”. In short, the second installment of the series went one step further and, thanks to its ambition, became a title that all gamers fondly remember. Furthermore, it also meant Wario’s debut, the well-known nemesis of the plumber. Just for that, Super Mario Land 2 – 6 Golden Coins deserves a spot on this list.

Game Boy Advance: Many compilations and no own game

Although the Game Boy Advance is one of Nintendo’s most beloved consoles, the truth is that the system never had its own title of Super Mario. If we look back, the character and his friends star in several spin off or collaborations; but unfortunately the big N didn’t get to rely on the laptop for a plumber adventure. Therefore, in this section we cannot select a specific game, since those belonging to the main branch are remakes or ports. However, if we had to choose one, it would be Super Mario World – Super Mario Advance 2the work that brought the character’s 16-bit gaming magic to the portable realm.

Nintendo DS: New Super Mario Bros. (2006)

Although he has no rival, he would have to be very good to overcome New Super Mario Bros.. Back in 2006, during the early years of the Nintendo DS, the big N gave us one of the best adventures of the character in 2D. Through 8 worlds, as usual, Mario will have to do his best to kill Bowser and his henchmen. The ability to play as Luigi, multiplayer and its similarity with previous titles (like the map of Super Mario Bros. 3 or triple jump Mario 64), as well as other aspects, made this portable title one of the best games of the character.

Nintendo 3DS: Super Mario 3D Land (2011)

Five years later it would reach us the work that inspired Super Mario 3D World. This hybrid between the 3D and 2D titles of the character, since we could move freely around the stage while, for example, changing size or losing transformations when suffering an impact, dazzled critics and users. The other title that came into the system was New Super Mario Bros. 2sequel to the DS game centered on collect huge amounts of coins. Fans of the character, with two deliveries of the main branch a few months apart, could not be happier.

Mobile: Super Mario Run (2016)

Incredible as it may seem, this handheld Mario proposal belongs to the mainline gaming branch. Since its launch, super mario run did not stop receiving content and updates. Unfortunately, the unimportance of the player and its poor premise caused the collaboration agreement with Apple, which was later extended to Android, be settled with a title that has been unable to raise its head. Perhaps in the future and with other goals in mind, Mario’s luck in the mobile market will be better.

And you, what do you think are the best Mario games in the portable field? Do you agree with our selection? We read you in the comments.