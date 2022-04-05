The best superfoods for memory after 50

A superfood’s main characteristic is to be full of nutrients that benefit health, regardless of which system it is, whether the digestive, cardiac or respiratory system, for example. Adding them to a healthy diet will be an essential requirement, even more so as we approach the longevity. Is that there are some superfoods that improve the memory after 50 years.

Consequently, each superfood The one we will talk about next will help avoid neurodegenerative diseases or delay them as much as possible, which is why it is essential to incorporate them into a healthy diet. Therefore, a diet with foods that provide proteins, carbohydrates, glucose, proteins, vitamins, minerals and healthy fats will have the fundamental components to stimulate the brain and strengthen the memory.

Specialists maintain that glucose is important because it is a source of energy found in carbohydrates. While protein contains amino acids that are essential for brain function and memory. For their part, healthy fats provide nutrition to cells, and vitamins and minerals stimulate metabolic processes.

Likewise, a superfood such as salmon, because it contains omega 3, it will enhance brain functions, mainly the memory. And on the other hand, sunflower seeds and blueberries have a concentration of Vitamin E that helps prevent the deterioration of cognitive abilities thanks to its antioxidant property. In this context, lean meat is also ideal for the prevention of different dementias, such as Alzheimer’s, thanks to the iron that this food has.

Photo: Pixabay

Other superfood vital for the care of memory during longevity is the carrot because it collaborates in the blood circulation of the brain. This is due to its high content of nitrites that help improve blood flow, especially in areas where little oxygen reaches. In this case, it can be consumed as juice, combined with orange or celery.