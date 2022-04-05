Health

The best superfoods for memory after 50

A superfood’s main characteristic is to be full of nutrients that benefit health, regardless of which system it is, whether the digestive, cardiac or respiratory system, for example. Adding them to a healthy diet will be an essential requirement, even more so as we approach the longevity. Is that there are some superfoods that improve the memory after 50 years.

Consequently, each superfood The one we will talk about next will help avoid neurodegenerative diseases or delay them as much as possible, which is why it is essential to incorporate them into a healthy diet. Therefore, a diet with foods that provide proteins, carbohydrates, glucose, proteins, vitamins, minerals and healthy fats will have the fundamental components to stimulate the brain and strengthen the memory.

