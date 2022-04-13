The best surfing got underway in Playa Grande

In the framework of Rip Curl Prothe sacred fire started in Big beach with the 4th date of the Argentine Surfing Tour ASA. More than 40 competitors between ladies and gentlemen gathered at “La Catedral” to give color to the first day. In addition, the presentation press conference was held.

In a discipline so dependent on natural conditions, we can say that the waves were optimal and on a sunny day like it was, the weather got its approval. As it was the fourth date of five, it was clear that the day could throw definitions, so the level of demand and competition was evident.

Among the ladies logic prevailed; Ornella Pellizzari, Josefina Ané and Lucía Cosoleto achieved the classification in their respective groups. On the side of the gentlemen, of the favorites the one who managed to get his ticket to the round of 16 was “Lele” Usuna, objective that Martín Passeri, Maxi Prenski and Lucas Santamaría did not achieve. The surprises were on the side of the sub 20, since Lautaro Rojas and Ignacio Gundensen agreed to the definitions on Sunday.

At the last minute it was the cpress conference to present the international event; the first stage of the world circuit of the WSL (Word Surf League) with its QS 1000 stage for men and QS 1000 for women. With the presence of Leandro “Lele” Usuna (first Olympic surfer for Argentina and two-time world champion), Valeria Méndez (Director of EMTUR), Ramiro Quesada (Rip Curl Argentina Marketing Manager) and Roberto Perdigao (President of the Confederation of Surf); The eighth edition of the most transcendental surfing event that the country receives was inaugurated.

With 86 surfers from 8 countries, 56 male competitors divided into 3 phases, of which 25 are Brazilian, 18 Argentine, 6 from Chile, 4 from Peru and 1 from Uruguay, Venezuela and Panama. The best 16 placed in the last regional ranking will be seeded. In the female branch the competitors will be 30. Brazil is once again the majority with 11, followed by Argentina with 9, Peru with 5, Chile with 3 and Ecuador with 2. It is worth noting the presence of the Ecuadorian Dominic Barona, winner of the only double title in the history of the QS in Mar del Plata.

RIP CURL PRO BEACH BATTERIES 2022

(Subject to change until the start of the event)

First Phase Women – 3rd=17th place (200 pts) and 4th=25th place (150 pts) :

1st: Sophia Medina (BRA), Naire Marquez (BRA), Pamella Mel (BRA) )

2nd: Melanie Giunta (PER), Kalea Gervasi (PER), Lucia Cosoleto (ARG), Lorena Fica (CHL)

3rd: Yanca Costa (BRA), Isabela Saldanha (BRA), Lucia Indurain (ARG), Victoria Muñoz Larreta (ARG)

4th: Arena Rodriguez Vargas (PER), Karol Ribeiro (BRA), Catalina Mercere (ARG), Genesis Garcia (ECU)

5th: Daniella Rosas (PER), Sophia Gonçalves (BRA), Jessica Fermino (BRA)

6th: Kiany Hyakutake (BRA) ), Dominic Barona (ECU), Malena Pessagno (ARG), Josefina Ane (ARG)

7th: Taina Hinckel (BRA), Sol Aguirre (PER), Rafaella Montesi (CHL), Ornella Pellizzari (ARG)

8th: Summer Macedo (BRA), Coco Cianciarulo (ARG), Vera Jarisz (ARG), Estela López (CHL)

First phase– 3rd=49th place (60 pts) and 4th=53rd place (58 pts):

1st: Santiago Mena (ARG), Raul Rios (PER), Ramiro Bermejo (ARG), Diogo Santos (BRA)

2nd: Máximo Petrina (ARG), Joaquín Reyes (CHL), Juan Ruggiero (ARG), Facundo Rondi (ARG)

3rd: Tomas Goransky (ARG), Julián Honores (ARG), Bautista de Abajo (ARG), Martín Passeri (ARG)

4th: Nicolás Hermida (ARG), Nazareno Pereyra (ARG), Joaquín del Castillo (PER), Gabriel Arturo Vargas (PER)

Second stage- 3rd=33rd place (66 pts) and 4th=41st place (63 pts):

1st: Wiggolly Dantas (BRA), Noel De La Torre (CHL), Luan Hanada (BRA), 1st out of 1st out of 1st phase

2nd: Fernando Junior (BRA), Gustavo Dvorquez (CHL), Francisco Ruggiero (ARG), 2nd of 1st of

3rd: Cauã Costa (BRA), Caio Costa (BRA), Alax Soares (BRA), 1st of 2

4th: Kim Matheus (BRA), Felipe Oliveira (BRA), Philippe Neves (BRA), 2nd from 2nd to

5th: Vitor Ferreira (BRA), Valentin Neves (BRA), Eric Bahia (BRA), 1st 3rd

6th: Manuel Selman (CHL), Leon De La Torre (CHL), Tao Rodriguez (PAN), 2nd from 3rd to

7th: Roberto Araki (CHL), Luan Carvalho (BRA), Radziunas Franco (ARG), 1st from 4th to

8th: Daniel Adisaka (BRA) , Theo Fresia (BRA), Francisco Bellorin (VNZ), 2nd of 4th

Third phase– entry of the 16 seeds:

——-3rd=17th place (200 points) and 4th=25th place (150 pts)

1st: Santiago Muniz (ARG), Joaquín Muñoz Larreta (ARG), 1st out of 1st out of 2nd phase and 2nd out of 2nd and

2nd: Leo Casal (BRA), Sebastián Olarte (URU), 1st of 2nd and 2nd 1st

3rd: Alonso Correa (PER), Leandro Usuna (ARG), 1st of 3rd and 2nd of 4

4th: Ryan Kainalo (BRA), Rodrigo Saldanha (BRA), 1st out of 4th and 2nd out of 3rd and

5th: José Gundesen (ARG), Tomas López Moreno (ARG), 1st from 5th and 2nd from 6th and

6th: Krystian Kymerson (BRA), Gabriel André (BRA), 1st of 6 and 2nd of 5

7th: Alejo Muniz (BRA), Lucas Vicente (BRA), 1st of 7th and 2nd of

8th to 8th: Marcos Correa (BRA), Heitor Mueller (BRA), 1st of 8th and 2nd of 7th