The best tabletop ovens that work with hot air technology | Showcase

We select the best tabletop ovens for the home from recognized brands such as Princess and Cecotec.

From THE COUNTRY Showcasewe have had the opportunity to make several comparisons of fryers without oil to reduce fat intake And so, enjoy a healthy diet. The key to these appliances is that they apply hot air technology thanks to which the food is cooked and toasted, with the added advantage that it is not necessary to use oil; in some cases it is possible to use a minimum amount if we consider it appropriate.

This hot air technology is applied, however, to other kitchen appliances such as the following selection of mini ovens that also incorporate the fryer function. Thus, these desktop models are characterized, among other things, by a compact, square design and higher capacity.

Which mini ovens with air technology have we chosen?

The following appliances participate in the comparison: Innsky ‎IS-AF002 (7.75), Cecotec BAKE&FRY 1400 TOUCH STEEL (8.75), Princess 18207 (7) and Sogo HOR-SS-10490 (8.5). They have been analyzed and each one has obtained a final average assessment, for which the following aspects have been taken into account:

Design: from the point of view of the quality of construction of the mini oven and the accessories that it includes.

Ability: each machine has a specific capacity and this determines cooking for a certain number of guests.

Results: As with oil-free fryers, it is impossible to compare results with traditional ovens, since their operation is completely different. What we have compared between each mini oven is the crispiness of the food, the textures, is the cooked food tender?

Usage experience: if the machine has responded to our needs and if the pre-established programs it incorporates work correctly. On the other hand, how is the cleaning experience?

Comparison of mini electric ovens with air technology: this is how we have tested them

Over the past month, we’ve tested these four appliances for performance, ease of use, and consistent results. Prepared foods include: chicken, chips, fish, vegetables and croquettes… We have not only used the default programs that they suggest, but we have also adjusted the temperature and the preparation times to customize the recipes to our likingbecause these two values ​​are adjusted through specific controls.

Of the four options, the countertop oven with air Cecotec BAKE&FRY 1400 TOUCH STEEL has obtained the highest final average score. Not only does it stand out from the rest for its manufacturing quality, but also for its results when cooking different foods, which makes the textures and crunchy touch better than the rest.

Cecotec BAKE&FRY 1400 TOUCH STEEL mini electric kitchen oven with air: our choice

Aesthetically, it looks one of the most beautiful designs of the comparison Thank you to your stainless steel materials ya your handle with trim. It also denotes optimum durability and for this the manufacturer has incorporated (among other details) a door made up of several layers and a double crystall Which makes it easier for the temperature to be better maintained.

There is not one missing generously sized touch screen from which the user accesses its nine preset functions: toast, broil, pizza, grill, chicken wings, french fries, dehydrate, heat and bake. This is combined, on the other hand, with two hand controls in the form of rotating wheels that the manufacturer has placed on each side of this display with the aim of customizing the temperature values ​​(up to 220ºC) and time.

Data sheet Power : 1,700 watts.

: 1,700 watts. Ability: 14 litres.

14 litres. Preset functions: heat, bake, dehydrate, roast, toast, pizza, grill, chicken wings and fries.

heat, bake, dehydrate, roast, toast, pizza, grill, chicken wings and fries. Adjustable temperature: up to 220ºC.

up to 220ºC. Accessories: grill, fryer basket, roaster with handle, potato basket, fat collection tray.

grill, fryer basket, roaster with handle, potato basket, fat collection tray. Dimensions: 335 x 352 x 380mm.

335 x 352 x 380mm. Others: touch screen, double glass door and five layers, interior light to control the cooking status, operation indicator light, height adjustment on three levels.

Offers a 1,700 watt power and although its capacity, compared to the Princess mini electric oven, for example, is slightly higher (14 litres), this does not prevent it from providing a much more compact size: 380 x 352 x 335 mm. How about the user experience? It offers the best results if we compare textures, flavors and sensations to the palate with most of the foods we have tried, including French fries, as long as we add a teaspoon of oil.

The fact of having a double resistance up and down It allows you to cook faster and also makes the results with certain preparations taste richer. The electric countertop oven Cecotec BAKE&FRY 1400 TOUCH STEEL comes with a single tray that can be placed at three different heights along with these other accessories: grease tray, roaster, potato basket and grill.

The best, the worst and conclusions The best: build quality, results and cleanliness.

Worst: could have included some more accessories.

Conclusions: It has proven to be the best mini air oven not only from the point of view of design, but also in terms of performance and result of the food we cook in terms of flavor and texture.

Sogo HOR-SS-10490 mini electric kitchen oven with air: the alternative

Count with one good assortment of accessoriess, because in addition to the usual ones in this class of appliances (the baking tray or the basket for the fryer, among others), it includes a couple more that attract attention: a pizza stone up to 250 mm diameter and one cage roller with rods in case we want to prepare a kebab.

All of them are handled comfortably and the manufacturing quality looks correct, although some details could have better finishes, especially since it is the option that rises the most in price. On the other hand, the construction of the mini oven has been well resolved: the entire structure has been bathed in a stainless steel casing and the door is double glass. The feeling of cool touch of the handle of this door is not as expected and we recommend using a cloth.

Despite its great capacity (18 liters), one does not get the impression that its size is larger than that of the competition and its 1,500 watts of powerWith a few exceptions, they do a good job. Thus, foods such as chicken wings take on a tender point that we did not expect. Together with Cecotec’s proposal, the way in which vegetables are cooked is what we liked the most. By the way, the included cookbook is appreciated.

The electric tabletop oven Sogo HOR-SS-10490 combine a digital information display with LED light and one row of physical buttons from which to activate your eight set menus; the timer function with automatic shutdown (1-60 minutes); temperature control (between 40º and 230º); oven light button (others have it too); and fan select button (high or low mode). The knob on the left allows you to adjust and customize the time and temperature.

Innsky ‎IS-AF002 Mini Electric Air Cooker Oven: best value for money

Its aesthetic follows the trends of this class of appliances, so it is quickly identified. And although the design of your door is removable, we only took it off once to clean it because then it took us longer than expected to put it back on. Speaking of cleaning, along with the Princess model, they are the mini kitchen ovens that are more expensive to clean.

Regarding the performance of the machine, and taking into account that its price is the cheapestfulfill more than enough with its mission and some preparations such as fish or chips come to surprise you. It offers the following features: 1,500 watts of power, 10 liters of capacity and the following cooking programs: fries, roast, fish, shrimp, pizza, chicken, pastry, espiedo, dehydrate, reheat.

Innsky IS-AF002 electric tabletop oven It includes, along with a recipe book, these other accessories: six skewers for roasting, two trays for cooking and dehydration, a drum for making French fries, a roasting fork, a drip tray and a skewer for preparing chicken. Other data of interest: auto power off and overheat protection.

Princess 18207 Mini Electric Air Cooker Oven

The tabletop electric oven Princess 18207 Includes the following accessories: a grease traya rotating basket with a practical handle for preparing French fries, three grids that can be used simultaneously to cook more than one preparation, a skewer also with handle and a recipe book.

With a size of 466 x 450 x 386 mm, it is somewhat larger than some models with a larger capacity, since this model is 11 liters. It is made of ABS plastic, adherence to the surface is as expected and in the central part we find a backlit touch screen to control its functions that responds very well to touch on its surface.

Through it, we access the ten pre-installed programs: there is one for meat, another for fish, pizza, chicken, cakes… However, it is possible to manually program the time (up to 60 minutes) and the temperature (between 80º and 220º) if it suits us better when preparing the chosen recipe.

It makes good use of its 1,800 watts of powerits operation is not particularly noisy and for greater safety it has overheat protection. It cleans well, but it is true that compared to other mini kitchen ovens with air, it costs a little more to remove the accumulated dirt.

*All purchase prices included in this article are current as of March 28, 2022.

