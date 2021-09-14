the best thing you will see today [FOTO]

Over the past 15 years, in addition to Chris Evans like Captain America it’s at Robert Downey Jr. in armor from Iron Man, there was only one equally iconic actor in the cinecomic scene: Hugh Jackman. In the role of Wolverine, has come a 17-year road and many fans regret not having it never seen in the MCU.

Rights issues, basically: the franchise of X-Men was in the hands of Fox for as long as the Australian actor played Wolverine: when Disney cut the bull’s head by buying all the majors in 2018, he had already said goodbye to the role. Before it was not even possible to name the word mutants in the MCU, so much so for Marvel Wanda and Pietro Maximoff they have become mere “empowered humans” and not the sons of Magneto.

In the future, things could change but it is difficult to think that Hugh Jackman could return as Wolverine, especially after his heartwarming farewell in Logan by James Mangold (2017). However, someone did not give up and realized a fan art that brings the character directly into the MCU.

Specifically, he puts on him the one thing Logan has missed in all of the movies X-Men released from 2000 to today: the iconic yellow costume. So far it has only been shown at the end of Wolverine – The immortal, but it’s never been seen on Hugh Jackman. In fan art, she is imagined more like armor in style Avengers: Endgame: dominates the yellow and is riddled with shots, but it has never been a problem for him.

The author, Malcolm Kenneth aka Sweeny Star-Lord he wrote: “Part of me will always be sad knowing that we will never see Hugh Jackman in the MCU and wearing the iconic Wolverine costume from the comics. He is the hero of my childhood, the best ever and will always be Logan”

HERE THE WOLVERINE FAN ART IN THE MCU

Hugh Jackman, now engaged in staging a musical he cares about a lot, has extracted the claws 10 times in 17 years: from the trilogy of X-Men with Patrick Stewart And Ian McKellen (2000, 2003 and 2006), at its first standalone in X-Men Origins: Wolverine of 2009. He then reprized the part in the cameo of First Class, before returning protagonist with The Wolverine (2013), Days of a future past (2014) and therefore his farewell with noir on the road Logan (2017). In between, the cameo in X-Men Apocalipse And Deadpool 2.

Photo: MovieStills

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED