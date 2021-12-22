The best things seen in 2021

Dunes, Succession, It was the hand of God

Of the megaproductions that were supposed to save cinemas from pandemic depression, I think I only miss you at the moment F9. I saw Tenet, at the time, and on that film in my opinion it is very wise not to express yourself at all, then, closely, Dunes and the last Spiderman, on which out of affection I would like to find a less trenchant judgment than “sideshow”. But here’s the Dunes of Villeneuve, by which I was already ready to be disappointed, also because, despite the Villeneuve faith, whose peak had been reached by that masterpiece which is Sicario, we were returning from the total failure of Blade Runner 2049 and I was expecting another remake, or reboot, made of splendid photography and inconsistency, it did not disappoint me, indeed, Dunes is the film of 2021, a film in which everything works – the writing, the image, the actors – and which acts as a persistent perfume that you do not want to forget, although a piece of the merit is certainly of the bewitching fictional produced by Frank Herbert, but that precisely (Lynch docet) was not at all obvious to represent. Resisting the somewhat provocative temptation to enter Pig, the film in which a badly reduced Nicolas Cage plays a former truffle hunter cook and from whom I did not expect anything and which instead I found strong, even if imperfect, with smudges and bullshit here and there, but in the end beautiful, of the rest two choices, one I would give to the third season of Succession, that Squid Game permitting, it is the best written, acted, etc. series. of the last few years, I think not only in my opinion; not that in recent years there have been who knows what great pearls, but here is Jesse Armostrong intelligently returned to the origins of seriality, focusing everything, more than on the strange plot, very popular in a certain moment of decadence of the serial empire, on the old binomial Writing & Actors (and great theme).

The third choice goes with conviction to the netflixian Sorrentino of It was the hand of God. I am sure that there is a personal component inside, the Naples of the 80s and 90s that I also experienced, the Vomerese condominium, the holidays on the Amalfi Coast, the world championships seen out on the balcony, stages more or less corresponding to my coming of age of middle-class Neapolitan, but I’m just as sure that the director of the Great Beauty it was also a very interesting turnaround: a little drowned by his own love for images, he seems to have realized that he had to overcome his brake in “saying something” that was not just a jep Gambardella catchphrase, and to say that something he had to go back to Naples, as the final dialogue of the film with the mentor Antonio Capuano makes it clear. (Cristiano de Majo)

Succession, Squid Game, Hellbound

Having to choose three things, among the many I have seen, that I liked the most this year, I realized that I do not remember any film that has particularly involved me. Perhaps because, in a somewhat romantic way, I still associate the cinema with the cinema, and in 2021 I went there, alas, only once, to see Old by M. Night Shyamalan. A film that I enjoyed very much and that I have seen with pleasure, but that I would certainly not put in my favorites list. I haven’t seen either yet Dunes neither It was the hand of God, because in both cases I was unable to go to see them at the cinema, regretting it very much. Because certain films cannot be seen on the small screen, but also because for those like me who love seriality – I watch several series at the same time, often dividing them according to the level of attention they require (there is the perfect one for the lunch break, that ” comfort ”for when you are tired, the one you have to concentrate on) – the movie in the room remains a special moment, something that cannot be done while watching the phone or cooking. But the fact is, the things I loved most this year were three TV series in the end. One is Succession, of course, who gave me screenshots between now and next season with his perfect cinematography and Roman lines; so Squid Game, because it made me very anxious and moved me at the same time, and finally Hellbound, which speaks of religious sects but which actually delves into our need for confirmation and our obsession with forming a group, possibly against someone else. In 2022 I will go to the cinema more often, I need it. (Silvia Schirinzi)

First Cow, The worst person in the world, Shiva Baby

What do I want from a movie today? It is a question that I have asked myself many times over the past two years, the years in which the domestic component of my life was the greatest ever for causes that we will hardly ever forget, and in which “looking at something” at home has become no longer. the act of something special but a habit of not thinking about something or not thinking at all. It is a question that has arisen in the last two years because it is also the years that, paradoxically, have taken me further away from the screen. I developed a kind of allergy to series and movies to watch “just to watch”, and I had a hard time finding something that really appealed to me. The answer I gave myself in 2021 is: something very intimate. I think it’s a response with clear echoes in three things that I really enjoyed. The first is First Cow, which would be in 2020 but was distributed in Italy, on Mubi, only in 2021. It is a very sweet western, the story of a friendship between two outsiders without great twists, without stabbing passions, but simply affectionate, warm, comfortable . If only that Danish word – hygge – had become fashionable two years later rather than in 2016, it would be a good way to describe a certain atmosphere that reigns in this strange yet very tender frontier film. The second title I choose is The worst person in the world, a story of love and training about my very wishful generation that seems to me a more unique than rare example of a generational story (precisely of us thirty-forty-year-olds who would like to be a lot of confused things and do not know how to do anything well) without cliché nor paternalism. The worst person in the world of the title would be the splendid and talented Renate Reinsve, a thirty-four year old unemployed then a photographer then a bookseller then she doesn’t even know who tries to balance between amorous failures and ambitions, in fact, without really succeeding. And it is tenderness, and fear, and it made me say: thank goodness I’m not like that. And then he made me ask: is it true? Finally, another generation, that Z this time, is at the heart of Shiva Baby. A messy coming-of-age story, indeed, a “comedy cringe” of inadequate post-adolescents, sex, broken families, anxiety and discomfort. The underlying story would be the rather classic one of the dysfunctional family exploding at a funeral (Hebrew: a shiva) but the intergenerational incommunicability (Boomer vs Millennial / Zoomer, or parents vs children) and the sense of inadequacy are as vivid as if we were them. living us. Another amazing actress, who reminded me of the protagonist of My year of rest and oblivion: the diva (also of Instagram) Rachel Sennott. (Davide Coppo)

Succession, Squid Game, Framing Britney Spears

I was fortunate to never have watched an episode of Succession before a couple of months ago. And so, thanks to my laziness, I find myself part of those chosen few who have not had to suffer the effects of the long hiatus caused by the pandemic, forgetting crucial scenes of the first two seasons or witnessing the inevitable weakening of the bond with the characters, and instead they were able to proceed smoothly from episode to episode, night after night, following the development of this masterpiece as if it were a single prodigious, very long film. My love for Kendall doesn’t stop me from being madly in love with Roman too: I hope Season 4 helps me choose which one to love the most. To the other series that I devoured (this year it was like this: either binge watching or nothing) I owe the credit for making me feel a sensation that I have rarely had the honor of savoring in my life: feeling normal. Like the rest of the world population, I loved it Squid Game, a perfect fairy tale, from any side you look at it. Now that I think about it, I realize that the ingredients that unite the things I loved this year are the same: power games, money, betrayals, challenges. He also speaks of this Framing Britney Spears, the beautiful documentary by New York Times dedicated to the life of the pop star and the interminable question of conservatorship, which however works much better in the points in which it analyzes the violence with which the media have influenced the life of the young Britney (it is impressive to think that just as they destroyed her before, the ‘they saved today: the positive outcome of the process is also thanks to the documentaries – there is another one, on Netflix, very ugly – and the media attention received by the #freebritney movement). To watch with more serenity during the Christmas holidays, now that we know that the story of Britney Spears is a story with a happy ending. (Clara Mazzoleni)

The power of the dog, Pig, Midnight Mass

There are two films released this year that I liked very much for the same reason: according to the premises they should neither have nor could have worked and, instead, in the end everything is held in such a precarious and perfect balance that in the mind of the beholder the belief is immediately formed that that particular film could only be made that way. The first of these two films is The power of the dog by Jane Campion, a reckless work in all its parts, starting with the choice of Benedict Cumberbatch for the role of the repressed alpha-homosexual cowboy-male, a part in which no one could imagine it (except Campion, who insisted on having him, only him). A reckless work because it faithfully and freely adapts the novel of the same name by Thomas Savage at the same time, keeping intact everything that makes a film “difficult” in this historical moment: silence as a place of anxiety, introspection, deep understanding with the next. The other movie is Pig, which at first was told as a kind of copying of John Wick: they steal the truffle pig from the protagonist instead of killing the dog but otherwise we are there, the rest is the story of him demanding revenge, this was thought of watching trailers and promotional posters. Actually, no: Pig is a film about artistic authenticity and what makes the infinite fictions passed off as refined truths of the world we live in bearable. Above all, Pig is a film that reminds us why Nicolas Cage is not “just” an actor but a real “old troubadour”, as his super-fan Ethan Hawke defined him: he has no rules and he does not follow a method, Cage, and so only he can go from playing a maddened, resentful ex-chef to accepting the part of Dracula in Universal’s next monster movie. As for the TV series, I say Midnight Mass because it confirmed something that I had thought while looking The Haunting of Hill House and rethought following The Haunting of Bly Manor: Mike Flanagan belongs to a generation of talents (along with Robert Eggers, Ari Aster, David Robert Mitchell and Jordan Peele) who are trying to bring horror art back into the mainstream of film and television, after years and years of torture. there Saw, of remakes, prequels and nonsense reboots. (Francesco Gerardi)