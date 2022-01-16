Do you know what are the best times to eat? Here’s how to set up a healthy and balanced diet for weight loss

Did you know that there are times of day more suitable for eat meals? If you are following a diet prescribed by your nutritionist this article may provide you with additional helpful information. There are indeed hours of the day when eating is recommended, at the expense of other times of the day.

Recent studies, in fact, they highlighted the importance of the moment in which a meal is consumed, indicating the best hours to eat. These are useful tips especially for those who are following a certain diet and want to lose weight.

Here are the best times to eat and lose weight

According to some studies, there are confirmations that certain times of the day would be more suitable for the consumption of your own meal. A team of researchers has in fact done some research on what they are better hours to eat and lose weight.

Each of us owns a biological clock very important, which determines and marks the phases of the day according to ours habits. Our body, in fact, will determine which are the times of the day when we are most active, tired or sleepy.

This system is closely related to the way we feed ourselves. This means that following a diet also has consequences (more or less beneficial) for the regulation of our organism.

In fact, depriving yourself of an important meal like dinner or lunch could be a lot harmful for our health. It is advisable, in fact, to be wary of those do-it-yourself diets that suggest drastically reducing the number of meals, or eating a small amount of food, but throughout the day.

The better hours to eat, in fact, they are found within a certain period of the day. In fact, it is advisable to eat your own meals from 9 in the morning until 4 in the afternoon. This is what recent research suggests.

Scholars have divided and observed two groups sample composed both of people in a state of obesity. Each group received one diet different: one with a higher caloric intake between breakfast and lunch, while the other between lunch and dinner.

THE results showed that, in the group that ate the most in the evening hours, he lost less weight compared to the group that ate the most in the morning and afternoon. In fact, our body is most active during the morning and early afternoon hours, when it is disposal of food is more effective.