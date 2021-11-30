the best titles arriving in December 2021 on the streaming platform

A blanket, a hot drink and a good movie – everything you need to spend the ideal winter evening. December it is the month that most of all invites us to share moments of conviviality around the screen, but the choice of the film can sometimes become difficult. Netflix comes to your aid and reveals a preview all titles coming out soon, below we will examine some of the most anticipated.

Dog Power (2021)

First of all, to be released on December 1, 2021 on Netflix, is The power of the dog, drama / western film directed by Jane Campion, winning candidate of Silver Lion – Special Award for Direction to the Venice Film Festival 2021. The director, in fact, seems to have fully restored the natural elements and the immersive effect of the events taken from the novel by Thomas Savage, first published in the late 1960s.

Plot: Montana, 1925. I Burbanks brothers they are the heirs of a great one Ranch of family, which they carry on daily dealing with the movement of the herds, the drying of the skins and the training of men of toil. Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch) it’s a cowboy inflexible and homophobic, while George Burbank (Jesse Plemons), its opposite, is solid, awkward, and good-hearted. When the latter marries Rose (Kirsten Dunst), a local widow, Phil wages a relentless private war against the woman, using her ephebic son, Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee).

It was the hand of God (2021)

Released on December 15, 2021 on Netflix there is one of the most anticipated titles of the whole year: It was the hand of God. Written and directed by Paolo Sorrentino, the film won the Silver Lion – Grand Jury Prize at the 2021 Venice Film Festival and it was candidate to to represent Italy at the 2022 Oscars in the section of best international film. It is a moving film, in which the author does the accounts in public, through the protagonist who is none other than his alter-ego, with the death of his parents, recounting the passage of the shadow line between adolescence and adulthood in his hometown, Naples.

Plot: Naples, 1980s. Fabietto Schisa (interpreted by Filippo Scotti, winner thanks to his first film experience of the Marcello Mastroianni award) lives a carefree adolescence in the company of his parents Xavier (Toni Servillo) And Maria (Teresa Saponangelo) and brothers Marchino (Marlon Joubert) And Daniela (Rossella Di Lucca). The Schisa, surrounded by a circle of family members And friends Sui generis, they are very united and nurture a great mutual affection, but their serenity is marred by the succession of some events.

One Sunday Fabietto has his father’s permission not to go with them to the mountain house in Roccaraso and for the first time he will go to see the Napoli match (and of Maradona) away, making one of the biggest dreams of football lovers come true. But this joy will be accompanied by an unexpected tragedy, which will upset his life. Destiny plays tricks and Fabietto will have the opportunity to learn that, as in this case, happiness and despair, joy and tragedy are intimately intertwined. The meeting with director Antonio Capuano (Ciro Capano) will prove decisive for its future.

Don’t look up (2021)

The day of the Christmas’ Eve will be available on the Netflix catalog Don’t look up, the new film written and directed by Adam McKay, Oscar winner for the screenplay of The big bet, which likewise told of a catastrophic prediction that no one gave credit to. The comedy tells the story of two astronomers, but what’s really stellar about the film is undoubtedly the cast that counts the presence of high-caliber actors like Leonardo Di Caprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Chris Evans, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ariana Grande, Ron Perlman, Himesh Patel, Rob Morgan, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley, Kid Cudi, Gina Gershon, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep.

Plot: Professor Randall Mindy (Leonardo Dicaprio) and the majoring student in astronomy Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) do one terrible find: one comet, the size of Everest, has entered the orbit of the solar system and is in collision course with Earth. The two are scrambling to warn the competent authorities of the danger of impact, but no one seems to believe or care about the impending threat.

However, the protagonists do not let themselves be discouraged and, supported by the fundamental help of the doctor Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan) begin a tour that leads them to the office of the skeptical and indifferent Orlean president (Meryl Streep) flanked by his servile son, as well as head of the cabinet Jason (Jonah Hill), which minimize the problem. The two scientists will then decide to rely on media communication arriving, just six months after the impact, at the station of The Daily Rip, a lively morning program led by Brie (Cate Blanchett) And Jack (Tyler Perry), but grabbing the attention of a social media obsessed audience will prove to be a feat incredibly comical.