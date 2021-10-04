the best to watch in streaming

There dance is your passion and you would love to find movie that bring this wonderful art to the screen? You are in the right place: in this article you will find a selection of five best titles on the topic to watch streaming on Disney +, Prime Video and Netflix.

Present in all human cultures and with roots that go back to prehistoric times, the dance it is not only considered a sport but also a discipline and an art, which is carried out in different forms, across different genres. Loved by a multitude of people around the world, the dance has often become the protagonist of books, TV shows And movie, bringing stories between the pages and onto the screen incredibly exciting.

Streaming dance movies

From the movie cult winner of the Oscar Prize at the best song in 1988 and numerous other awards, Dirty Dancing – Forbidden dances, to the most recent Birds of Paradise, the films that deal with the dance theme they are really numerous. To help you find the most beautiful, available in streaming on the major platforms, we have selected for you below five titles, all accompanied by the platform on which they are available, the official synopsis released by the latter and the trailer.

Birds of Paradise

Let’s start our list of best dance movies with a title Amazon Original: Birds of Paradise. Based on the AK Small novel of the same name, Birds of Paradise is available in streaming on Prime Video.

PLOT

Kate is an aspiring dancer who has won a scholarship to a prestigious dance school in Paris. Upon arrival, her self-confidence is tested by another dancer, Marine, who has lost her brother. At first conflictual, their relationship becomes a competitive and emotional union, but undermined by lies, as they risk everything to join the Paris Opera.

The black Swan

We move on Disney + to recommend a genre film psychological thriller, set in the world of ballet, which sees Natalie Portman in the role of the protagonist: The black Swan.

PLOT

Nina is a talented but unstable dancer who is about to become famous. Pushed to the limit by her art director and a seductive rival, Nina loses her sense of reality and sinks into a daydream.

Dance Dance

Let’s go back up Prime Video to tell you about a genre film musical comedy which brings the great hits of Raffaella Carrà: Dance Dance.

PLOT

Musical comedy set in the sparkling 70s in Spain. Maria is a girl full of life, with a passion for dancing. After abandoning her betrothed, she returns to Madrid to find out what she really wants from life. She goes to live with her friend Amparo and with a stroke of luck manages to enter the dance troupe of the most successful program of the moment, “Las Noches de Rosa” …

The best dance movies streaming on Netflix

In addition to the titles available on Prime Video And Disney +, also on Netflix you can find really unmissable dance movies. Among the multitude of themed titles that you can find on the streaming giant, below we wanted to recommend two not to be missed!

Feel The Beat

Among the many titles available on the streaming giant, Netflix, we definitely want to recommend the film with Sofia Carson, Feel the Beat.

PLOT

After failing an audition on Broadway, a self-centered dancer reluctantly returns home and agrees to coach a team of clumsy girls for a competition.

Dirty Dancing – Forbidden dances

We can only finish our list of best dance movies with Dirty Dancing – Forbidden dances, released in 1987 and available on Netflix.

PLOT

During the summer holidays in the mountains with her family, 17-year-old Frances falls in love with the tourist village’s dance teacher, a free-spirited man.

Now that you know the best titles to watch in streaming dedicated to the theme, you just have to choose which one to start for an evening entirely dedicated to dance!