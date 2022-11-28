The Best Too ‘Tumblr Girl’ Movies on Netflix

Anyone who remembers the distant past of the early 2010s knows about social media mega-giant Tumblr and its influential grip on the internet via its dedicated millennial and zoom user base. Circa 2014, however, was the golden age of a certain type of aesthetic that flourished within the aforementioned social media platform and has now been described as the “Tumblr girl” aesthetic; Think of black and white photographs and Lana Del Rey lyrics attributed haphazardly to each post, or images of outfits consisting of black stockings, Doc Marten boots, the iconic American clothes white tennis skirt with a black turtleneck and an oversized denim jacket, plus the countless posts dedicated to indie popstars like Marina and the Diamonds, The 1975, Halseyand of course, Lana Del ReyJust to name a few.

Those who once spread their creepy poetry and photo collages of their favorite celebrities adorned with flower crowns can sit back and watch the films that helped define and create the Tumblr girl trope, as well as films that clearly portray the aesthetics of that era. These films all end up on Netflix and are every bit as dreamy and melancholic as the navy blue dash of years past.

‘Pass’ (2021)

Draped in pure black and white and brimming with effortless style, Who passed is a silent drama featuring the directorial debut of Rebecca Room based on the 1929 novel of the same name, written by In the Feedback, which examines the complexities of racial identity in 1920s America. It is led by actresses Tessa Thompson and Ruth Nega and told through the perspective of Thompson’s character, and follows their adversarial relationship as well as the ethics of “passing through”.

Needless to say, it makes for a compelling watch due to the intricate and dramatic dynamics delivered by Thompson and Negga’s electricity and is beautifully shot due to Hall’s ability to focus on visual language and cinematography. It takes full advantage of the black and white color palette, allowing shadows, mirrors, and dynamic lighting placements to further highlight the drama.

“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” (2004)

The Manic Pixie Dream Girl trope can be considered a distant cousin and massive style inspiration for the Tumblr girl aesthetic, and Kate Winslet‘s character in the cult classic Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind was a pioneer and one of the first examples. Written by Charlie Kaufman and co-starred Jim Carey in one of its more toned down performances, the film follows the strained relationship between Winslet’s character and Carey’s, who are used to represent the powerful complexities of human memory.

It remains an introspective and surreal masterpiece, depicting the universal pain of grief and examining the psychology behind it through bizarre and beautiful visuals. The tragic couple’s gifs were easily found on the Tumbr dashboard, it only took a few scrolls on a pastel grunge blog to find posts about Clementine Kruczynski’s red hair, usually adorned with one of her quotes. sadder and tagged with #me and #inspo.

‘Ladybird’ (2017)

The teenage crisis and mom problems? lady bird is a movie practically made for Tumblr veterans! This 2017 coming-of-age comedy-drama features the talents of Saorise Ronan in the titular role as well as Laurie Metcalf, Timothée Chalametand Feldstein Beanieas good as Greta Gerwig behind the camera for her directorial debut.

It has since been hailed as a coming-of-age classic and an iconic addition to beloved teen drama cinema, due to its insightful and nuanced depiction of the struggles of adolescence, motherhood and difficult relationships. young women have with their mothers. Beautifully shot and an amazing directorial debut by Gerwig, if you’re one of the unlucky few who haven’t watched this yet, you’re really missing out on a great movie.

“The Perks of Being a Wallflower” (2012)

The essential of post-grunge cinema and the poster of the anguish of millennial teenagers, Charlie’s world is another coming-of-age drama that first premiered in 2012, during the height of Tumblr’s popularity.

It comprises Logan Lerman as the film’s shy protagonist and Emma Watson in one of his first roles afterHarry Potteras good as Ezra Miller before his shocking controversies of recent years. The film still holds up pretty well and perfectly captures the melancholic vibe so prevalent on Tumblr at the time. One of his most popular quotes has become unbearably overused over time – you know it.

“Revenge” (2022)

A beautiful pastel comedy and black teen camp reimagining the classic Alfred Hitchcock story, Strangers on a train, Revenge is adorned with all the cutesy aesthetic found on a pastel grunge blog from Tumblr’s past, with enough pink, purple, and sparkly outfits to satiate any fashionista’s heart.

It follows two teenage girls, Drea (camille mendes) and Eleanor (Maya Hawk), who help each other fulfill their respective revenge fantasies and seek the justice that is their due. The dark comedy is packed with dramatic twists to keep the story gripping, juxtaposed with playful visuals and costumes that can be pulled straight from a Disney Princess’ wardrobe. It’s fun, decidedly girly, and even gives an introspective discussion of Gen Z’s obsession with revenge.

‘The Edge of Seventeen’ (2016)

Another coming-of-age comedy-drama, The edge of seventeen is the first film of 2016 as a director Kelly Fremon Craig which showcases the talents of Hailee Steinfeld, Woody Harrelson, Kyra Sedgwickand Haley Lu Richardson.

It follows the story of seventeen-year-old Nadine (Steinfeld) and her struggles with the fractured relationships of her life; with her more popular older brother, overbearing mother, and best friend who committed the cardinal sin of dating her best friend’s brother. It’s an emotionally powerful depiction of the struggles of adolescence, delivering a nuanced depiction of teenage angst to satisfy anyone who’s ever experienced the melodrama of being a teenager.

“Half” (2020)

Another teen drama based on a classic story from literature, Half follows Ellie (Lea Lewis), the only Asian American from her small town to be captained by soccer player Paul (Daniel Diemer) to write letters to another girl, Aster (Alexis Lemire), whom Ellie also has a crush on.

It’s incredibly cute and sweet, especially with the friendship between Ellie and Paul, and has great commentary about struggles with social isolation and the importance of friendship and self-acceptance. It has that sweet, goofy vibe that will be familiar to Tumblr users who aren’t so much into the melancholy Tumblr girl side.

“To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” (2018)

It’s hard to find anyone who hasn’t heard of 2018’s mega-popular teen rom-com, To all the boys I’ve loved before, as well as its two sequels. He follows Lara Jean (Lana Condor) whose secret love letters are published and circulated among those to whom she dedicated them, forcing her to tackle all her crushes head-on.

It’s bright, sweet, and colorful, and based on Jenny Han’s YA novels that brought some much-needed freshness to the teen drama genre with a unique story and excellent costume design. To all the boys I’ve loved before is a perfect heartwarming film about the power and nostalgia of innocent high school crushes.

‘Paradise Hills’ (2019)

heavenly hills is definitely the joker of the group. It is a 2019 sci-fi fantasy film directed by Alice Waddington and the stars Awkwafina, Emma Roberts, and Danielle Macdonald which have mostly fallen under the radar.

The costumes are gorgeous and filled with dreamlike visual imagery that may overshadow the film’s main issue. it’s an incredibly convoluted and confusing story. It’ll take you on a wild ride for sure, though you’ll really have no idea what’s going on, but it’s pretty and brings back the flowery Tumblr girl aesthetic to keep audiences entertained long enough.

