The best tunes to listen to on Apple Mexico anytime, anywhere

These are the 10 titles all users are looking for in Apple. (infobay)

Music offerings have never been so wide As we head into the new millennium, it is easy for more than one person to feel out of date, however, with the emergence of platforms such as Apple, it has become easier to keep up with the most popular of the moment.

And the thing is that Apple has provided its users with playlists where they can consult the news and topics that are captivating the Mexican public.

1. Lady Gaga

2. Strawberry flavor

regulated force

Strawberry flavor De Fuerza Regida is very successful among the users of this platform. Even today it is located in the second place.

3. First Date

carin leon

If we talk about public favourites, then we must mention Karin Leone. maybe that’s why first date Directly debuted in third place in the rankings.

4. Lala

5. Kelowna

karol g and featherweight

This song by Karol G and Featherweight is currently trending on this platform after reaching 5th position in the ranking. Yesterday it was on site No. 7, but fans decided it should continue its climb.

6. Tulum

7.TQM

regulated force

The song from Fuerza Regida which was a huge hit is losing its place in the list of most listened songs. Today it is at the 7th position, while in the last count it was at the 6th position.

8. My Beautiful Angel

9. Classy 101

feed and young miko

classy 101 Miko by Fade and Young has carved a niche for itself among the favorites of the moment. Hence it remains at the ninth position.

10. Blue

*Some data may not be available as the platform does not provide it.

With its services, Apple is looking to dominate the streaming war as well. (Reuters/Mike Sager)

Apple Inc. is an American company that manufactures electronic equipment, software and also provides multimedia services through its various streaming platforms. This is a company that has been considered one of the most attractive and valuable in the world for many years.

one of its services apple musicwhich allows its over 430 million users to access over 100 million songs, 30 thousand playlists and various podcasts. Like its peers like Spotify, it allows you to download songs and listen to them offline.

With regard to its main advantages or disadvantages compared to its biggest competitor, one of the most important differences is sound quality, because while in Spotify the maximum quality is 320Kbps, in manzenita’s company it is 24bits / 192kHz; At minimum Apple can reach 256Kbps.

Another advantage of Apple is that it has a wider catalog than its competitors, in addition to the fact that you can access the Manzanita service. live radio and Apple-exclusive digital stations from around the world.

Among other features that it provides to the users is Apple Music Sing top charts to see the ranking of the most listened songs in different cities around the world; and the ability to listen to music with the other person using SharePlay during a video call.

Some artists also provide exclusive videos, audios, interviews or mini-documentaries on the platform.

keep reading:

more news

More about Streaming

Most commented series and movies on Twitter