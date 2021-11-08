the best tv series about aliens

Spaceships, strange lights floating in the sky, mysterious disappearances, shapeless beings who study the human body through disturbing probes: the world of narration is full of adventures that see aliens as protagonists. In the cultures of every single country, in all corners of the world, otherworldly stories come to life that try to explain mysterious sightings. The latest product that sees extraterrestrials moving into the spotlight is Invasion, currently available for streaming on Apple TV +. We have already talked about the series in our first impressions of Invasion, telling you about a plot that tries to break with the classic stars and stripes leitmotif by focusing more onintrospection of the characters.

This has left us with good feelings about the future of the genre, because we know that the space cue can still provide a lot of material, if managed with intelligence. From this motivation comes our list of TV series that feature protagonists beings from other planets. Contemporary or dated shows, anxious dramas but also funny comedies: a list of titles that are simply essential if you are a lover of the genre.

Fringe

You expected X-Files as a forerunner, right? But no, the first title we want to remember is the iconic JJ Abrams show, which still owes a lot to the classic with Mulder and Scully. The cult series boasts five seasons full of mysteries: not just aliens, but also parallel universes and overlapping timelines. The plot lays its foundations from the initial episodes, in which we get to know the Fringe division of the FBI, and then branch out through separate episodes into the unknown.

Olivia Dunham is an agent called to resolve “The Scheme”, or that chain of inexplicable events that is shaking the world, and will do so with the help of Peter Bishop, the son of a scientist who worked for the government conducting experiments on the paranormal until he was declared mentally unstable and locked up in a hospital. psychiatric. Peter is played by an excellent Joshua Jackson who with Fringe has consolidated his role as an icon of seriality, as if his Pacey in Dawson’s Creek wasn’t enough (we recently talked about him in our review of Dr Death). If you are among the few people who have not seen this series, we recommend that you retrieve it with your eyes closed!

The Expanse

The series available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video is taken from a collection of novels, short stories and sci-fi stories written by Daniel Abraham And Ty Franck. The plot transports us to the 24th century: humans have colonized the entire solar system, but the political force is questioned by the former Martian colonies that have become independent from the central government.

In this climate of social tension we follow the investigations of detective Josephus Miller on Ceres as he investigates the disappearance of an Earth woman, which intertwine with the events of James Holden, the second officer of the Canterbury ice carrier involved in an accident that could trigger a interplanetary conflict between Mars and Earth. If you want to know more, here is our review of The Expanse.

Falling Skies

The fifth season of the series produced by Steven Spielberg has seen its conclusion six years ago, and is one of the products with the most classic canvas among those that have aliens as their main theme. The story starts from a tragic premise: a very powerful alien race, the Espheni, conquered the land and exterminated 90% of the world population.

The Espheni seem unbeatable, they are humanoids twice as tall as humans and can count on an army of Skitter, monstrous beings created in the laboratory using previously conquered races. The liberation front of humanity sees Tom Mason and his resistance group at the forefront, who will have to fight against invaders and devices that bend humans to their will by making them slaves.

Rick and Morty

The series originated as a parody of Back to the Future it is a carousel that rotates at supersonic speed leaving everyone confused and excited. From the insane mind of Justin Roiland And Dan Harmon the show comes to life starring Rick Sanchez, a scientist who plays God with his creations of unimaginable power, and Morty Smith, his little intelligent grandson but with a heart of gold. The two characters balance their personalities by embarking on self-contained adventures within a narrative arc closed just recently by the last episode of the fifth season (here is our review of Rick and Morty 5).

Between parallel universes, clones that question the very meaning of existence and giant incestuous children who whirl in space, aliens are the most plausible thing you will find in the series. His cynical humor, combined with very high paces along with moments of deep reflection, make the Adult Swim series a show not to be missed for any reason in the world. The desire to always go beyond the limit allows us to hope for its continuation.

X-Files

When we talk about alien beings we cannot miss the reference to X-Files: a must see, the series that shaped the concept of extraterrestrial in contemporary TV and is unrivaled in terms of mystery and charm. The show font created by Chris Carter unfolds in 11 seasons that have become a real classic of seriality, so much so that you have to be real aliens for not having seen at least one episode of X-Files.

The plot sees as the protagonist Fox Mulder, an FBI agent called to solve the unexplained cases listed in the archive as X-Files. Mulder’s passion for this kind of investigation stems from a past trauma: in his memories, in fact, his sister was abducted by aliens when he was twelve years old. To keep him with his feet planted on the ground, his superiors join him with the agent Dana Scully, a doctor skeptical of the paranormal who will be forced to change her mind when the two face cases at the limits of rationality.

Talking about this show without going too far is an impossible job, and a superficial analysis would not do justice to the imperial status of this TV series. For this we refer you to our special on X-Files, where you will find more and more detailed information about the title that has changed the collective imagination on aliens and on the plots connected to them.

Lost in Space

The remake made in Netflix of the 1965 television series of the same name tells of a family of space pioneers who find themselves on an unknown planet following damage to their spaceship. In the three seasons that make up the series, the plot transports us to a future in which space missions are the order of the day and humanity is forming colonies around the galaxy to escape extinction on planet Earth.

Due to an alien attack, the Robinson family rushes over a planet full of mysteries which seems to repel them, and will have to remain compact to be able to repair the equipment and return home. The series offers interesting ideas, but often falls into banality castrating the excellent setting work, as we told you in the review of Lost in Space. It remains a recommended vision for those who just can’t get enough of science fiction, despite the flaws, the Netflix series still has the great advantage of taking place on an alien and mysterious planet.

Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks it shuns any classification, floating as in a dream between horror, thriller, drama and sitcom. From the twisted mind of David Lynch And Mark Frost the alpha and omega of the entire seriality is born: Twin Peaks is the forerunner of writing methods for TV series, for better or for worse. Agent Dale Cooper arrives in this unknown town in Washington state at 11:30 am on February 24th.

His assignment is to investigate the death of Laura Palmer, a local girl found lifeless, whose disappearance has wreaked havoc on this idyllic city. The carrying out of the research will bring to the surface all the rottenness that was initially hidden from view, shedding light on dark secrets that seem outside our world. Although there is never clear talk of aliens (in Twin Peaks there is no clear talk of anything), the most attentive fans have often pointed out possible references to sightings and otherworldly presences, creating theories that ignited when Mark Frost published. “The Secret Lives of Twin Peaks”, a book in which many events in the series are linked to alien presences who inhabit the woods around the city.

We avoid spoilers of any kind, but in the third season (made 25 years after the second!) It makes its appearance a real extraterrestrial being, within an episode which is already very mysterious in itself. Twin Peaks is a masterpiece that has changed TV influencing many other productions that have tried, often in vain, to emulate its elusive and cryptic character. A transcendental spectacle that it would be a crime to let them escape.