Although some are recent and successful, others were previously successful and won the palms of the public. We present the best TV series about medicine.





Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

This series was created by Michael Crichton and broadcast on NBC; It had 124 Emmy nominations and won 23 of them.





Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

It recounted the events that occurred in an emergency room at a Chicago hospital.





Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

This comedy series aired from 2001 to 2010.





Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Its 30-minute episodes showed the funniest side of hospital drama.





Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Max Goodwin is appointed as the director of the New Amsterdam Hospital.





Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

You will need to make the best decisions for patients despite the low budget of the place and their cancer condition.





Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

It tells the life of Shaun Murphy, a brilliant young surgeon who is autistic.





Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

The series shows the complications that he has both in his work and in his personal life.





Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Follows the life of Meredith Grey, a resident of Seattle Grace Hospital who must prove her skills as a doctor.





Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Together with other residents, they spend their days between decisions that can save lives, as well as the birth of love and friendships.





Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

It tells the story of a talented yet cruel and sarcastic doctor who is the head of the diagnostic department of a prestigious hospital.





Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Together with his team, he is dedicated to solving enigmatic diseases and unusual ailments.





Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Which of these is your favourite?





Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.



20/20 SLIDES